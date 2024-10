Doug Pederson updates six injured Jaguars starters entering Week 5

The Jaguars are banged up entering Week 5 and ahead of their second consecutive AFC South showdown, against the Colts at home on Sunday.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson provided updates for six hurt Jaguars starters Monday, including confirmation that star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a thud against Houston in Week 4.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (shoulder) and right tackle Anton Harrison (ankle) will “be fine” after getting hurt in the Jaguars’ 24-20 loss against the Texans, too, per Pederson.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd (knee) was somewhat surprisingly made inactive before kickoff in Week 4. He appeared on Jacksonville’s injury report last Thursday and was questionable entering the game, although Pederson said Friday that the linebacker was dealing with soreness and “should be fine.”

“[Lloyd] had just a contusion the week before. It was kind of sore during the week, hopefully he would make it. Just went to warm up prior to the game and just felt like he couldn’t give 100 percent, so we put him down,” Pederson explained Monday.

Tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) and safety Darnell Savage Jr. (quadriceps) each missed their third consecutive game Sunday. Savage entered the weekend questionable but was downgraded to out Saturday.

Pederson indicated Savage did not suffer a setback, but rather, he did not get to 100% athletically during practice last week, leaving him sidelined for at least one more game. Engram enters Week 5 “day-to-day.”

“I’m hoping Savage [will be available in Week 5]. He went last week. Pushed it pretty hard. Didn’t feel like he could really open up last week – not a setback, nothing like that. We’ve just got to get him to burst,” said Pederson.

“Evan, I think is going to be day-to-day right now. Felt good today, we’ll see where he’s at here in a couple of days.”