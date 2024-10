Falcons list four players on simulated Monday injury report

It has been less than 24 hours since the Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the team has little time to recover before Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons did not hold a formal practice on Monday but were required to release a simulated injury report. Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) was listed as out while three other players were included on Monday’s report.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (ankle) were each listed as limited participants. McGary was held out of Sunday’s game but is trending in the right direction for Week 5.

Falcons simulated Monday injury report:

Player Injury Mon Tue Wed Status

Troy Andersen Knee DNP

Kaleb McGary Knee LP

Bijan Robinson Hamstring LP

Ray-Ray McCloud Ankle LP

If Andersen can’t play against the Buccaneers on Thursday, the team could look to linebacker Rashaan Evans. Atlanta signed the former first-round pick to the practice squad on Monday afternoon. Evans has a ton of starting experience, including 17 starts for the Falcons in 2022.

Atlanta sits at 2-2 entering Thursday night’s matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 3-1 record after four games.