Ohio State football to break out the alternate uniforms for Iowa

Ohio State football will be breaking out the all-gray alternate uniforms for its Saturday game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. It is a tad odd that the Buckeyes won’t be breaking these bad boys out on prime time, but there is no doubt that these alternates are a fan favorite for many, and showcasing them in the first home Big Ten contest seems like a worthy scenario.

Last season, Ohio State wore the all-gray look against the Michigan State Spartans, earning a victory in style to the tune of 38-3. The Buckeyes have made many strides in the fashion department in the last few years including an all-black look that was worn against the Wisconsin Badgers in 2022, as well as the all-scarlet uniform seen during the 2021 contest against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ohio State is expected to whip out the all-scarlet uniforms against the Nebraska Cornuskers later in the year, so this season will feature some fun combinations.

