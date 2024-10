Colts injury news: Steichen provides updates on Richardson and Taylor

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen met with reporters on Monday and fielded some questions about Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, both of whom exited Sunday’s game with injuries.

Richardson is still awaiting MRI results, according to 107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen. It was reported by NFL Network that Richardson has a hip pointer injury. When asked, Steichen didn’t acknowledge that was the specific injury but did say it was a hip injury.

There were no updates on whether or not Richardson would be practicing this week.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network had a positive update in regard to Richardson’s injury. The Colts haven’t provided any sort of timeline.

Taylor, meanwhile, is working through a right ankle injury. Ian Rapoport reported that it is a high ankle sprain. As of now, Steichen said that the team is not planning to put Taylor on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games.

Bowen adds that it was a high ankle sprain that impacted Taylor’s 2022 season, where he was in and out of the lineup.

As is the case with Richardson, Steichen didn’t provide any updates about Taylor’s practice status for the upcoming week. The Colts will be back on the practice field Wednesday, at which point we will see if either player is practicing and in what capacity.