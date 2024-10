Caitlin Clark's demure reaction to appearing on the Colts jumbotron is on-brand

After a wonderful playoff debut, Caitlin Clark is back in Indiana, this time with boyfriend Connor McCaffery and teammate Lexie Hull, attending a Colts game.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Caitlin stopped by Lucas Oill to see the Colts take on the Steelers. She previously attended a Colts-Cardinals preseason matchup on August 17 with her dad, and Connor also tagged along. This time, Connor is back, and so is her partner in crime, Lexie.

All three were in the stands as the Colts beat the Steelers, and Caitlin tried to act like she wasn’t Caitlin Clark, as seemingly the whole stadium clapped for her. I totally get it, and it’s probably not unreasonable to assume that she wants to enjoy her offseason without all the fanfare. (It’s not the first time she’s tried to avoid cameras if she’s not playing. It happened during WNBA All-Star weekend, too.) She’s earned that. Here’s the video of Caitlin trying to fly under the radar to watch some football.