Ravens snapped this 43-game streak for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills lost in poor fashion to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. A 35-10 final will not sit well.

But let’s look on the bright side: This does not happen often to the Bills.

Buffalo had a ridiculous steal broken in Baltimore. It had been a long… a very long time… since the Bills lost like this.

In their defeat to the Ravens, it was the first time in 43 games the Bills lost by more than one possession.

The loss hurts. But let’s be honest, what a timeline: