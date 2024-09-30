First look: Michigan vs. Washington odds and lines

The No. 10 Michigan Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) and the Washington Huskies (3-2, 1-1) meet at Husky Stadium Saturday in a rematch of the 2024 College Football National Championship. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we look at Michigan vs. Washington odds from BetMGM Sportsbook’s college football odds before making our expert college football picks and predictions later in the week.

Michigan enters on a 3-game win streak following a 27-24 home victory vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday. The Wolverines jumped out to a 21-0 lead with 3:48 remaining in the 1st half, but they had to hold on, recovering an onside kick attempt with 1:37 to go. Minnesota’s rally was enough for the Gophers to cover as 10.5-point underdogs and the Over (34.5) hit. Michigan QB Alex Orji started over QB Davis Warren, completing 10 of 18 passes for 86 yards with a touchdown and an interception. RB Kalel Mullings led the offense once again, rushing for 111 yards and 2 scores.

Washington dropped its Big Ten road opener, losing 21-18 to Rutgers, failing to cover as a 1-point underdog as the Under (45) cashed. Despite outgaining Rutgers 521-299, the Huskies struggled to capitalize on chances. QB Will Rogers (26 of 36) threw for 306 yards and 2 TDs, but kicker Grady Gross missed 3 field-goal attempts, including a potential game-tying 55-yarder as time expired.

Michigan vs. Washington odds

Moneyline (ML) : Michigan -126 (bet $126 to win $100) | Washington +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

: Michigan -126 (bet $126 to win $100) | Washington +105 (bet $100 to win $105) Against the spread (ATS) : Michigan -2.5 (-110) | Auburn +2.5 (-110)

: Michigan -2.5 (-110) | Auburn +2.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2024 betting stats

ML : Michigan 4-1 | Washington 3-2

: Michigan 4-1 | Washington 3-2 ATS : Michigan 1-4 | Washington 2-3

: Michigan 1-4 | Washington 2-3 O/U: Michigan 3-2 | Washington 0-5

Michigan vs. Washington head-to-head

The Wolverines lead the all-time series 9-5, including a 34-13 win in last season’s national title game in Houston. The Wolverines covered as 5.5-point favorites and the Under (55.5) cashed.

Michigan owns a 3-game win streak in the series, claiming a 31-10 victory in Ann Arbor in 2021 and a 31-29 squeaker, also in A2, in 2002. The series began in 1953 when Michigan tossed a 50-0 shutout at home.

