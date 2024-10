Lions vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen and stream the Week 4 matchup

The new-look Detroit Lions debut their blue helmets and black jerseys for a Monday Night Football date with the unbeaten Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit Lions (2-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (3-0)

Monday, Sept. 30th, 8:15 p.m. ET

Ford Field, Detroit

Watch

The game is one of two Monday Night Football broadcasts from ESPN. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call, with Lisa Salters on the sidelines. The game will not be shown over-the-air on local networks.

Listen

The Lions radio broadcast team of Dan Miller, Lomas Brown and T.J. Lang returns for another year. Their call of the game can be heard on the 45 affiliates of the Detroit Lions Radio Network across Michigan, including the flagship station, 97.1 the Ticket in Detroit.

Outside of Michigan, the game will be broadcast on the syndicated Westwood One Network. Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner will be on the call. Check your local listings. The Lions call will be broadcast on Sirius XM Radio channel 225, and the game will be the national game on channel 88.

Stream

ESPN will stream the game on its own app. Payment may be required.

FUBO Sports will stream the game as well. They’re offering a free trial available for this game.

The NFL+ app will also stream the game for out-of-market fans on mobile devices.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.