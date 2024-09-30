Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    Lions vs. Seahawks: Last-minute thoughts and final score prediction

    By Jeff Risdon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBmHd_0volpZmF00

    It’s a beautiful morning as dawn just begins to creep up and the steam from my coffee wakes the body. The light from my laptop is brighter than the slowly rising sun as I write this. It’s Lions football day, as odd as that still seems.

    For years, the Lions didn’t get primetime attention. As someone who typically goes to bed around 9:30, that suited me fine. Now that the team is successful and, dare I say, high-profile, it’s a fun new adjustment to earning these nontraditional starting times.

    Here’s what’s rattling around my Lions brain about tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown with the unbeaten Seattle Seahawks as I enjoy the morning coffee.

    Why I think the Lions will win

    The matchup of the Lions rushing offense against the Seahawks dilapidated defensive front should be one Detroit can exploit. Even with Frank Ragnow out, and that definitely hurts the Lions’ run offense, the combination of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs should still find some room to run. Montgomery especially should be effective because of his ability to power through the first contact; Seattle’s linebackers and safeties are solid, but they’re not the types who can slow down what Montgomery offers in the B-gaps and certainly not with top DTs Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams out.

    Aidan Hutchinson should be able to continue his Defensive Player of the Year front-runner status and impact the Seattle offense. Charles Cross is a good left tackle, but the Seahawks will start Stone Forsythe at right tackle and old friend Laken Tomlinson at left guard. Those are both prime attack points for Hutchinson, and DL coach Terrell Williams has shown he can vary alignments to get No. 97 in favorable matchups. This could be a big night for Levi Onwuzurike and his power-based game on the outside, too. Seattle has been vulnerable to the “heavy” EDGEs who can reset the line against the run.

    The ability to win on both sides of the ball on first downs should set up the Lions to capitalize on third downs. Detroit has been very good on third downs on offense (45.2%–4th in the league) and defense (25.8%–3rd). About the only area the Seahawks offense has struggled is on third downs (36.8%–19th) and that’s because they’re not great at running the ball on first downs (3.6 yards per attempt–23rd). As long as LBs Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone remain sharp against the run, the Lions defense can set up some third-and-longs that give the pass rush some chances to create big plays.

    What worries me about the Seahawks

    This is a good football team. I know, I know–they’ve played a cakewalk schedule. They’ve also feasted on that schedule, which is exactly what a good team does in playing inferior opponents.

    Lesser Seattle teams than this edition have given the Lions fits lately, including last year. They play their own way and tend to dictate how the game flow goes, and that’s been a problem for this Lions coaching staff. These are the exact types of games where Detroit OC Ben Johnson gets away from basics and tries to prove things he doesn’t need to. They’re the types where Lions DC Aaron Glenn winds up being too reactive and doesn’t stick to his guns in man coverage and creative pass rushes. Geno Smith has a way of doing that to opposing teams.

    I worry very much that the Lions will miss safety Brian Branch in this one. Seattle has three dangerous wide receivers, and Smith has proven he plays no favorites in getting the ball where it needs to go. Likely Branch replacement Brandon Joseph has struggled with tackling going back to college, and now he gets his primetime baptism with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett?! Suboptimal, to say the least.

    Back to the recent success Seattle has had against the Lions for a minute…

    I’m a believer that those sorts of things build upon themselves. Success begets success. Smith specifically is a very difficult matchup for the Lions because he’s a lot like Goff–smart, precise, flexible of mind and target–but he’s also capable of running a little if that door opens. He’s got tremendous confidence in his teammates and their ability to overcome challenges and win, and they’ve done it before in Detroit.

    Final score prediction

    I expect a tightly played, back-and-forth game between two teams that look like they could meet again in late January. The Lions will win if they’re better in the red zone and avoid giving up big plays. Alas, I just don’t feel it playing out that way.

    Seahawks 23, Lions 21

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Cher Daniel
    1d ago
    Boy!! Your prediction was way off!! 😡
    Frank Newberg
    2d ago
    Go HAWKS...!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Monday Night Football prediction, odds, line, time, spread: Seahawks vs. Lions picks by expert on 25-11 roll
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    $36 Million Superstar Quarterback Wanted to Play for Seahawks
    Heavy.com2 days ago
    Dan Campbell had the funniest reaction after not realizing Jared Goff had gone a perfect 18-for-18
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Tom Brady left speechless on Fox NFL Sunday after Terry Bradshaw admits he ‘stole identity’ of legendary NFL quarterback
    The US Sun2 days ago
    ‘Monday Night Football’ Schedule: Start Times, Channels, Where To Watch Tonight’s ‘MNF’ Games Live
    Decider.com2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks picks: Who prevails on Monday night?
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Dan Campbell lays out self-scouting plan for Lions coaches over the bye week
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group10 hours ago
    Former Georgia Bulldog signs with the Chicago Bears
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Where do Oklahoma Sooners land in latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group12 hours ago
    NFL executives put John Schneider and the Seahawks in their rightful place
    FanSided2 days ago
    Chiefs WR Rashee Rice made a cryptic Instagram post after injury vs. Chargers
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group3 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Where did Nick Dorka of Love Is Blind Season 7 play football? Here's the answer.
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group9 hours ago
    Baseball legend Pete Rose — aka ‘Charlie Hustle’ — reported dead at 83 in Clark County, Nevada
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Lincoln Riley strongly reacts to Bear Alexander redshirt and transfer decision
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group6 hours ago
    The most overpaid NBA players of all time
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Pete Rose, former MLB player and Cincinnati Reds manager, dies at 83
    firstalert4.com1 day ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile8 hours ago
    Bengals rookie sounds like he's about to get massive jump in playing time
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group11 hours ago
    2024-25 Boston Celtics: A quick season preview
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group9 hours ago
    Wisconsin legend Barry Alvarez questions Badgers short-yardage play-calling
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group11 hours ago
    Broncos LB Alex Singleton will undergo ACL surgery in L.A. on Oct. 15
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group12 hours ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Tom Izzo provides injury update on a Spartan that'll be out for 'a few weeks'
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group20 hours ago
    Fanatics says Commanders Jayden Daniels has the NFL's top-selling jersey over the past week
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group17 hours ago
    Wisconsin blanked from Big Ten basketball preseason All-Conference team
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group11 hours ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy