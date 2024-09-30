No.1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez makes an appearance at Texas vs. Mississippi State game

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns started SEC play with an impressive win over Mississippi State. As the Longhorns improved to 5-0, Aaliyah Chavez, the top recruit for women’s basketball in the 2025 class, was in attendance. Last week, Texas reportedly became the front-runner to land the talented guard.

In 35 games for Monterey High School last season, Chavez averaged 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Due to her play, the Texas native received over 27 Division 1 Scholarship Offers. While a few top football recruits were on campus, Chavez’s sighting dominated headlines.

Landing Chavez would be a massive win for the Longhorns. She has shown the ability to be an above-average scorer and lead an offense. With her in the mix, the Longhorns would be hard to stop.

While Chavez is in no rush to make a commitment, she has been impressed by what she has seen from the Longhorns. At the Run 4 Roses in Louisville over the summer, the Monterey High School product spoke about her interactions with the Longhorns.

” They were one of my first offers too, so just keeping them in,” Aaliyah told the media.” They’re close to home. They recruit me well. I think I talk to them almost every day, and they always have high energy.”

Over the next few weeks, Chavez will be a player to watch. Whatever program she chooses will get a player with a special college career ahead.