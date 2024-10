DeAndre Moore Jr. breaks out of early season slump against Mississippi State

So far during the 2024 campaign, the Texas Longhorns have seemingly gotten a big performance from a wide receiver in every game. With Mississippi State in town on Saturday, DeAndre Moore Jr. broke out of his early season slump to spark the Longhorns offense in a 35-13 win. With Arch Manning under center, Moore thrived.

Against the Bulldogs, Moore led the Longhorns in receiving yards with 103 and touchdowns with two. While the talented sophomore only had four receptions, he averaged 25.8 yards per catch, which ranked second behind Johntay Cook II. Against an SEC opponent, Moore looked like a different player.

Entering play on Saturday Moore only had 23 receiving yards in three games this season. He was struggling to get targets in an offense that includes talented receivers such as Ryan Wingo, Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond. However he showed over the weekend the impact he can make and was a human highlight reel. The key will be building on his stellar performance as conference play continues.

As the Longhorns look to stay undefeated, they will face some tough secondaries in the coming weeks. That could open up opportunities for Moore as defensive coordinators focus on stopping Bond and Wingo. If the offense can build on its success, the Longhorns will be hard to stop.

Over the weekend, Moore showed he is a wide receiver who should not be left alone. When he is, Moore can be a difference-maker.