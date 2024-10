What songs does Sabrina Carpenter cover on her Short n’ Sweet tour when spinning the bottle? Here's a running list.

Sabrina Carpenter has gotten her Short n’ Sweet tour underway, embarking on a 47-show journey across the United States, Canada and Europe. The 25-year-old singer had a massive summer with her hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

As part of her show, Carpenter performs a cover song each night. To select the song, she plays a game of Spin the Bottle on stage, singing whichever the bottle lands on. It appears that there are only four options on the playing board, and we’ve heard three of the songs through four shows.

Here are the covers she has done so far: