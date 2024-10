Jets' Sauce Gardner deletes tweet defending performance vs. Broncos

Sauce Gardner did not appear to be part of the problem in the New York Jets’ loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4, but he wasn’t really wanting to hear about the game after it.

Following the 10-9 final, Gardner took to social media and replied to a message sent his way. On X/Twitter, the cornerback messaged his stats back to someone that was critical of his efforts. It was eventually deleted but the internet can live forever:

Clearly not happy about the outcome, Gardner was likely just expressing his frustrations. It happens.

New York’s secondary, Gardner included, held Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix to just 60 yards passing.

They held up their end of the bargain.

However, Pro Football Focus does say something slightly different about his stats. While Gardner did have five tackles, the football analytics outlet credit him with allowing two catches and 29 yards.

To each their own.