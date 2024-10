Joe Burrow talks playing through brief injury scare vs. Panthers

The last thing Cincinnati Bengals fans wanted to see while the team hoped to avoid a 0-4 start on Sunday was Joe Burrow limping around the field.

But that is exactly what unfolded on the offense’s first drive of the game, as Burrow came up limping.

Upon broadcast review, it looked like Burrow got stepped on by guard Cordell Volson during a routine play. He didn’t appear to be getting any medical attention on the sidelines, too.

Burrow returned soon after that and after the game, confirmed that he got stepped on and brushed aside any concerns: “I got stepped on. That didn’t feel great. But nothing crazy. We’ll see what it looks like tomorrow. Might be a little bruised, but nothing crazy.”

Funny enough, Burrow wasn’t sacked all game, one of the rare occurrences that has happened during his career. He threw for 232 yards and two scores and had some key play-extending scrambles even after the injury scare en route to the 34-24 win.