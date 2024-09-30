Open in App
    Tennessee offers 2027 quarterback Jayce Johnson

    By Shane Shoemaker,

    3 days ago
    offered a scholarship to 2027 quarterback prospect Jayce Johnson.

    “Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Johnson said.

    The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback is from Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia. Johnson is also listed as an athlete, playing defensive back.

    There are not recruiting rankings currently for Johnson from 247Sports, Rivals, On3 or ESPN.

    The Vols are the only Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2027 quarterback prospect a scholarship.

    Johnson has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Boston College, Kent State, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic and Indiana.

    Florida A&M was the first school to offer Johnson a scholarship on March 25.

