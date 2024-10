Ally Zazzara records 100th career save for Lady Vols

Tennessee (6-1-3, 1-0-2 SEC) hosted Vanderbilt (5-2-4, 0-2-2 SEC) on Sunday at Regal Soccer Stadium. The Lady Vols and Commodores played to a, 1-1, tie.

Tennessee goalkeeper Ally Zazzara totaled a season-high 11 saves against Vanderbilt, including a penalty kick during the 12th minute. She also recorded her 100th career save for the Lady Vols in the contest.

Mac Midgley scored Tennessee’s only goal and Reese Mattern recorded an assist in the 83rd minute. Sydney Watts scored a goal for Vanderbilt during the 56th minute.

Tennessee extended its unbeaten streak to nine games. The Lady Vols have not lost a match since their season-opening game at Indiana on Aug. 15.

The Lady Vols will next play Missouri on Friday at Regal Soccer Stadium (7 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).