Tennessee offers 2027 five-star safety Tory Pittman III

offered a scholarship to 2027 five-star safety prospect Tory Pittman III.

“After a great talk with Coleman Minnis, I’m blessed to be offered by the University of Tennessee,” Pittman said.

The 6-foot, 185-pound five-star safety is from Central High School in Omaha, Nebraska.

Pittman ranks as the No. 30 national prospect in the class of 2027. He also ranks as the No. 2 safety and No. 1 prospect in Nebraska, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the only Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2027 safety prospect a scholarship.

Pittman has scholarship offers from Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Nebraska was the first school to offer Pittman a scholarship on Feb. 20, 2023.