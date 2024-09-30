First look: Auburn at Georgia odds and lines

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 SEC) welcome the Auburn Tigers (2-3, 0-2) to Sanford Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we look at Auburn vs. Georgia odds from BetMGM Sportsbook’s college football odds before making our expert college football picks and predictions later in the week.

Georgia fell to No. 5 from the top spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Saturday’s 41-34 loss at the then-No. 4, now-No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the most electric games of the season. The Bulldogs, who were 2-point favorites, rallied from a 33-15 deficit to start the 4th quarter and grabbed a 34-33 lead with 2:31 left when QB Carson Beck hit WR Dillon Bell for a 67-yard TD pass (2-point conversion failed).

But ‘Bama responded with a 75-yard TD from QB Jalen Milroe to WR Ryan Williams — 29 yards in the air, 46 after the catch — on the 1st play after the kickoff to regain the lead. The Bulldogs drove to the Tide’s 20-yard line, but Beck was intercepted in the end zone with 43 seconds to go as the Bulldogs’ streaks of 42 regular-season wins and 28 SEC regular-season wins came to an end. Beck, who fell to 16-2 as a stater, finished with 439 passing yards (27 of 50) with 3 TDs and 3 picks. Bell had 2 TDs (1 receiving, 1 rushing) had 5 receptions for 100 yards.

Auburn has had a relatively disappointing season. The Tigers have yet to have their bye week and are in desperate need of it, having lost 2 in a row and 3 of 4. Auburn dropped a 27-21 decision at home as a 2-point favorite to the then-No. 18, now-No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. Auburn led 21-10 with 14:12 to go after QB Payton Thorne’s 3rd TD pass of the afternoon, but an Oklahoma 4-play, 67-yard scoring drive cut the deficit to 21-16 with 8:32 left and a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Sooners the lead for good at the 4:06 mark. Thorne (21 of 32) finished with 338 passing yards with his 3 TDs and the 1 costly pick.

The Tigers have been a favorite in every game this season but are just 2-3 straight up and against the spread (ATS). They are averaging just 16.3 points per game against Power 5 opponents (3 games).

Auburn at Georgia odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list of college football odds. Lines last updated Monday at 5:57 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Off the board

: Off the board Against the spread : Auburn +23.5 (-110) | Georgia -23.5 (-110)

: Auburn +23.5 (-110) | Georgia -23.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

FanDuel Sportsbook lists a ML of:

Auburn +1160 (bet $100 to win $1,160)

Georgia -2800 (bet $2,800 to win $100)

2024 betting stats

ML : Auburn 2-3 | Georgia 3-1

: Auburn 2-3 | Georgia 3-1 ATS : Auburn 2-3 | Georgia 1-3

: Auburn 2-3 | Georgia 1-3 O/U: Auburn 3-2 | Georgia 1-3

Auburn vs. Georgia head-to-head

Dubbed the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” — first meeting in 1892 — these teams are familiar foes. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 64-56-8.

Georgia is riding a 7-game win streak and haven’t lost in Athens to the Tigers since 2005. The Tigers were able to keep the 2023 matchup close, losing 27-20 at home but covering as 14-point underdogs. While still a loss, they were obliterated by 32 (42-10) in 2022 and 24 (34-10) in 2021, so a touchdown defeat was certainly an upgrade.

