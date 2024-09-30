Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    First look: Auburn at Georgia odds and lines

    By Nathan Beighle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ge26U_0vobH4k700

    The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 SEC) welcome the Auburn Tigers (2-3, 0-2) to Sanford Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we look at Auburn vs. Georgia odds from BetMGM Sportsbook’s college football odds before making our expert college football picks and predictions later in the week.

    Georgia fell to No. 5 from the top spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Saturday’s 41-34 loss at the then-No. 4, now-No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the most electric games of the season. The Bulldogs, who were 2-point favorites, rallied from a 33-15 deficit to start the 4th quarter and grabbed a 34-33 lead with 2:31 left when QB Carson Beck hit WR Dillon Bell for a 67-yard TD pass (2-point conversion failed).

    But ‘Bama responded with a 75-yard TD from QB Jalen Milroe to WR Ryan Williams — 29 yards in the air, 46 after the catch — on the 1st play after the kickoff to regain the lead. The Bulldogs drove to the Tide’s 20-yard line, but Beck was intercepted in the end zone with 43 seconds to go as the Bulldogs’ streaks of 42 regular-season wins and 28 SEC regular-season wins came to an end. Beck, who fell to 16-2 as a stater, finished with 439 passing yards (27 of 50) with 3 TDs and 3 picks. Bell had 2 TDs (1 receiving, 1 rushing) had 5 receptions for 100 yards.

    Auburn has had a relatively disappointing season. The Tigers have yet to have their bye week and are in desperate need of it, having lost 2 in a row and 3 of 4. Auburn dropped a 27-21 decision at home as a 2-point favorite to the then-No. 18, now-No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. Auburn led 21-10 with 14:12 to go after QB Payton Thorne’s 3rd TD pass of the afternoon, but an Oklahoma 4-play, 67-yard scoring drive cut the deficit to 21-16 with 8:32 left and a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Sooners the lead for good at the 4:06 mark. Thorne (21 of 32) finished with 338 passing yards with his 3 TDs and the 1 costly pick.

    The Tigers have been a favorite in every game this season but are just 2-3 straight up and against the spread (ATS). They are averaging just 16.3 points per game against Power 5 opponents (3 games).

    US LBM Coaches Poll: Conducted by the American Football Coaches Association and USA TODAY Sports

    Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

    Auburn at Georgia odds

    Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list of college football odds. Lines last updated Monday at 5:57 a.m. ET.

    • Moneyline (ML): Off the board
    • Against the spread: Auburn +23.5 (-110) | Georgia -23.5 (-110)
    • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

    FanDuel Sportsbook lists a ML of:

    • Auburn +1160 (bet $100 to win $1,160)
    • Georgia -2800 (bet $2,800 to win $100)

    2024 betting stats

    • ML: Auburn 2-3 | Georgia 3-1
    • ATS: Auburn 2-3 | Georgia 1-3
    • O/U: Auburn 3-2 | Georgia 1-3

    Auburn vs. Georgia head-to-head

    Dubbed the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” — first meeting in 1892 — these teams are familiar foes. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 64-56-8.

    Georgia is riding a 7-game win streak and haven’t lost in Athens to the Tigers since 2005. The Tigers were able to keep the 2023 matchup close, losing 27-20 at home but covering as 14-point underdogs. While still a loss, they were obliterated by 32 (42-10) in 2022 and 24 (34-10) in 2021, so a touchdown defeat was certainly an upgrade.

    Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

    For more sports betting picks and tips

    SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW.

    Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter/X. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter/X and like us on Facebook.

    College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

    Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Duke / Florida / Florida State / Georgia / Iowa / Kentucky / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / UCLA / USC / Washington / Wisconsin / Recruiting / Transfer portal / College Football Playoffs / College Sports Wire / High School

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tennessee's all time results against Arkansas
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group17 hours ago
    Where do Oklahoma Sooners land in latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group19 hours ago
    Sooners favored to flip commitment of four-star linebacker out of Texas
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group10 hours ago
    Alabama Pastor Can Sue the Cops Who Arrested Him For Refusing To Show His ID
    Reasoncom1 day ago
    Tennessee offers 2027 safety Gavin Williams
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group18 hours ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Harbour Town in South Carolina to close for major restoration in 2025
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group8 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    First look: New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings odds and lines
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Chiefs WR Rashee Rice made a cryptic Instagram post after injury vs. Chargers
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group10 hours ago
    Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides update on Rashee Rice's status after injury vs. Chargers
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Colts announce practice squad addition at RB
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Stunning upset loss to Kentucky cools the hype for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Will the Rams-Packers game be on TV in your area?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group14 hours ago
    Where did Nick Dorka of Love Is Blind Season 7 play football? Here's the answer.
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group16 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    'It's just all gone': UNC Asheville women's golf team has to start over after Hurricane Helene flooding
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    What everyone said after the Commanders' Week 4 win vs. Cardinals
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy