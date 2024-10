First look: Alabama at Vanderbilt odds and lines

The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2, 0-1) meet Saturday. Kickoff from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville is set for 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we look at Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds from BetMGM Sportsbook’s college football odds before making our expert college football picks and predictions later in the week.

Alabama escaped with a 41-34 win in a thrilling finish over the then-No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, covering as a 2-point underdog. Trailing 33-15 to start the 4th quarter, Georgia rallied and grabbed a 34-33 lead with 2:31 left. But on the 1st play from scrimmage after the Bulldogs’ go-ahead touchdown, ‘Bama QB Jalen Milroe hit WR Ryan Williams for a 75-yard TD — the true freshman wideout caught the ball at the Bulldogs’ 46-yard line and outran 2 Georgia defenders for the eventual winning score.

When Sunday’s new US LBM Coaches Poll was released, Alabama jumped 2 spots to No. 2, Georgia fell to No. 5 and the Texas Longhorns were the new No. 1. However, Alabama became the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25, just ahead of Texas.

As for Vanderbilt, the Commodores enjoyed a bye week after a heartbreaking 30-27 double-OT loss at the then-No. 11 Missouri Tigers Sept. 21 as 17.5-point underdogs. Vandy QB Diego Pavia played well despite the loss, completing 14 of 23 passes for 178 yards and 2 TDs without a pick, while also rushing for a team-leading 84 yards.

Alabama at Vanderbilt odds

Moneyline (ML) : Off the board

: Off the board Against the spread (ATS) : Alabama -24 (-110) | Vanderbilt +24 (-110)

: Alabama -24 (-110) | Vanderbilt +24 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 55.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2024 betting stats

ML : Alabama 4-0 | Vanderbilt 2-2

: Alabama 4-0 | Vanderbilt 2-2 ATS : Alabama 3-1 | Vanderbilt 3-1

: Alabama 3-1 | Vanderbilt 3-1 O/U: Alabama 3-1 | Vanderbilt 4-0

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt head-to-head

Alabama has dominated the all-time series 62-19-4, according to each team’s media guide. The Tide have won 23 straight in the series — excluding forfeits due to NCAA rule violations — and 19 in a row in Nashville.

Alabama has put up at least 50 points in each of its last 2 wins vs. Vandy — 55-3 as 40.5-point home favorites in 2022 and 59-0 as 19.5-point road faves in 2017.

