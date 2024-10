Commanders QB Jayden Daniels surpasses Tom Brady, Peyton Manning in this impressive stat

Through four games, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has completed 82.1% of his passes for 897 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. Daniels has been effective as a runner, too, rushing for 218 yards and four touchdowns.

Daniels has already broken numerous team and NFL rookie records through four games, but courtesy of CBS Sports, Daniels accomplished something else impressive in Sunday’s win over Arizona.

By completing 82.1% of his passes through four games, Daniels surpassed Tom Brady and Peyton Manning for the highest completion percentage for a four-game stretch in NFL history. Let me remind you, these aren’t rookie numbers. These are years in which Brady and Manning won the MVP.

That’s elite company. Brady and Manning are arguably the two greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. That’s not saying Daniels is in their class now because he isn’t. However, it highlights how impressive the beginning of his NFL career has been.

Daniels also became the first NFL quarterback to complete 85% or more of his passes in back-to-back games.

The Washington quarterback has the Commanders on a three-game winning streak and sitting atop the NFC East at 3-1.