Cam Ward: Breaking down his topsy-turvy night against Virginia Tech

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward had one heck of an interesting Friday night in Miami’s matchup against Virginia Tech. Ward gave something to both his draft advocates and his detractors in the Hurricanes’ controversially exciting win.

Ward looked sharp and poised early, picking apart the Hokies’ solid secondary–which features two top-150 prospects–with crisp passes and good command of the pocket. His touch on downfield, outside throws to TE Elijah Arroyo and WR Isaiah Horton was picture perfect. A touchdown strike to Jacolby George perfectly threaded the needle. This is a Sunday throw:

However, Ward had some real issues in this game as well. Miami’s first drive ended on a strip-sack where Ward smartly climbed the pocket but then attempted some sort of body heave throw that wound up with the ball in Virginia Tech’s possession. Ward also threw two interceptions, one in the red zone after a costly holding penalty moved the Hurricanes back from the goal line.

This is not a Sunday throw…

Then there’s perhaps the most polarizing play. How you view this likely depends on your prism of perception on playmaking.

Some, notably Patrick Mahomes, see greatness in this play. I can’t help but see some of Will Levis throwing away a Titans win over the Bears in Week 1 here. It’s a fine line between risk vs. reward, and that line gets finer at the next level:

For the game, Ward finished 24-of-38 for 343 yards with four touchdowns, two interceptions and the lost fumble. He also ran 10 times for 57 yards and a key touchdown.