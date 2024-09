Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts odds, picks and predictions

The Montreal Alouettes (11-2-1) and Toronto Argonauts (7-7) meet for a Week 17 matchup Saturday at BMO Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (TSN/CFL+). Below, we analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s lines around the Alouettes vs. Argonauts odds, and make our expert CFL picks and predictions.

The 1st-place Alouettes bounced back from a 19-19 tie against the Calgary Stampeders in Week 15 with a 24-12 road win against the Ottawa Redblacks, covering as 3-point favorites. That halted an 0-3 against-the-spread (ATS) skid. The Under has cashed in 3 of the past 4 outings.

The Argonauts suffered a 33-31 loss against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 16 as 6.5-point favorites as the Over (52) cashed. The Argos have dropped 3 of the past 4 games, while going 1-4 ATS in the previous 5 outings. The Over is 3-1 in the past 4 games and 5-2 across the past 7 contests.

These teams have split the season series so far. Montreal won 30-20 at Toronto June 28 as a 3-point favorite as the Under (50.5) cashed, while the Argos picked up a 37-18 road win July 11 at Molson Memorial Stadium, cashing as 7-point underdogs as the Over (49.5) hit.

Alouettes at Argonauts odds

Moneyline (ML) : Alouettes -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Argonauts +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

: Alouettes -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Argonauts +110 (bet $100 to win $110) Against the spread : Alouettes -1.5 (-110) | Argonauts +1.5 (-110)

: Alouettes -1.5 (-110) | Argonauts +1.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Alouettes at Argonauts key injuries

Alouettes

QB Caleb Evans (knee) out

Argonauts

OL Isiah Cage (hip, oblique) out

(hip, oblique) out OL Darius Ciraco (hip) out

(hip) out OL Gregor Mackellar (toe) out

(toe) out DB Quincy Mauger (knee) out

(knee) out WR Richie Sindani (ribs) out

Alouettes at Argonauts picks and predictions

Prediction

Alouettes 29, Argonauts 25

The ALOUETTES (-130) are a solid play in this game. The road team has won each of the meetings this season, and the visitor is a perfect 4-0 straight up dating back to Sept. 15, 2023.

Montreal comes with a cheap price tag for the No. 1 team in the CFL against a .500 team. Take advantage.

Back the ALOUETTES -1.5 (-110) laying the little bit of points on the road. Montreal is 3-1 ATS in the past 4 meetings with the rival Argonauts +1.5 (-110). And while the Als are just 1-3 ATS in the past 4 games, they’re still an impressive 5-3 ATS across the past 8 outings.

The Argos just cannot seem to get anything going on a consistent basis. They’ve dropped 3 of the past 4 outings, while going 1-4 ATS in the past 5 games. Back the better team, and that’s easily the Als.

OVER 51.5 (-110) is the lean, but go with a half-unit play at most.

The Over has hit in 3 of the past 4 games for the Argos, going for 27 or more points in 4 in a row and 5 of the past 6 outings. And defensively, Toronto has coughed up 31 or more points in 3 of the past 4 games and 25 or more points in 5 of the previous 7 contests.

For the Alouettes, while the Under is 3-1 in the past 4 outings, the Over and Under have split 3-3 across the past 6 games. Go lightly on the Over.

