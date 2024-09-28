Steelers dodge a bullet in big wide receiver trade

One of the great mysteries of the universe is why so many talented wide receivers are also divas and act like petulant children at times. The Pittsburgh Steelers know this all too well after living through the Antonio Brown era among others.

So it comes as no surprise to hear that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk got into it with his coach about a dress code violation. A violation of a dress code he fully understood and just didn’t care.

The Steelers made a huge push to try and trade for Aiyuk in the offseason but he ended up getting a new contract with San Francisco that included $76 million in guaranteed money.

The Steelers traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the offseason in part due to his immature behavior. Pittsburgh looks to have dodged a bullet by not adding another diva in his place.

This week the Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts on the road.