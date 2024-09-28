Open in App
    Steelers dodge a bullet in big wide receiver trade

    By Curt Popejoy,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfFTu_0vnAdcum00

    One of the great mysteries of the universe is why so many talented wide receivers are also divas and act like petulant children at times. The Pittsburgh Steelers know this all too well after living through the Antonio Brown era among others.

    So it comes as no surprise to hear that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk got into it with his coach about a dress code violation. A violation of a dress code he fully understood and just didn’t care.

    The Steelers made a huge push to try and trade for Aiyuk in the offseason but he ended up getting a new contract with San Francisco that included $76 million in guaranteed money.

    The Steelers traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the offseason in part due to his immature behavior. Pittsburgh looks to have dodged a bullet by not adding another diva in his place.

    This week the Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts on the road.

    Rodney Truett
    1d ago
    steelers don't need a temper tantrum throwing little crybaby it's a team sport
    Johnny Aber
    1d ago
    Quit giving guaranteed money to these fools.All they're going to do is make a fool out of the team. these leagues keep giving big money to people that don't deserve it and don't respect the league or the team they play for.com and it won't stop till you quit giving him the money they want
