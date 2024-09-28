Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    Fishermen make rare catch: A doomsday fish, but with a seahorse head?

    By David Strege,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsSXv_0vnANTH500

    Those familiar with oarfish know that they live at great depths, are mostly seen dead and washed up on shore, and are often referred to as a doomsday fish because seeing one is a warning sign of impending doom, or at least as legend has it.

    And they are hardly ever caught by fishermen, since they live in depths from 600 to over 3,000 feet.

    So it was a rare catch when two fishermen off the Top End of Australia landed the serpent-like sea creature and held up their prized catch, a giant oarfish, for a photo.

    Skipper Curtis Peterson of Tiwi Islands Adventures led the night-time fishing excursion last week off Melville Island where the unidentified anglers made the catch, according to the Daily Mail Australia.

    The image of the catch was posted on the Fishing Australia TV Facebook page where commenters questioned the odd-looking head that looked like a seahorse or an oarfish with a horse’s head. But one commenter correctly explained that the mouth is extended, much like a John Dory fish.

    One feature of the oarfish is a “protrusible mouth,” or a mouth capable of being extended, which might have occurred while being caught.

    It is worth noting that this is the first recorded sighting of an oarfish in the Top End, according to Yahoo Australia.

    “It’s the first time I’ve ever heard someone land a fish like that up here,” NT News fishing columnist Alex Julius said, according to Daily Mail Australia. “It’s also very rare to land one of these fish, most being found washed up ashore already deceased.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQWzk_0vnANTH500
    Photo credit: Wm. Leo Smith/Wikipedia Commons

    A giant oarfish washed ashore near San Diego, California, in September 1996, and a group of U.S. Navy SEALS held up the 23-foot-long sea creature.

    As for its reputation of being a warning sign of doom, well, it’s not true. Or is it?

    From Live Science:

    In traditional Japanese legend, oarfish were known as “ryugu no tsukai” meaning “the messenger from the sea dragon god’s palace.” People believed oarfish would come up from the deep to warn people when an earthquake was imminent. This myth caused a stir in 2011 when 20 oarfish washed ashore in the months before Japan was struck by the country’s most powerful earthquake.

    While there is no evidence to back up the link between oarfish sightings and earthquakes, in August 2024 snorkelers found an oarfish in California — two days before an earthquake hit the region. However, scientists believe this was a coincidence.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 669
    Add a Comment
    Cherie Stevens
    3m ago
    Scariest thing I’ve ever seen
    Jim
    7m ago
    Ai 🤖????
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fact Check: Pics Showing Young Kamala Harris 'Working as Escort' Aren't Real
    Snopes7 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin3 hours ago
    Strange alien-like fish washes up on Oregon beach, creates 'quite a stir'
    Fox News5 days ago
    Big-headed flying creatures — with spotted bodies — found in East Asia. See new species
    Miami Herald4 days ago
    Rare liger found in abandoned home near Texas-Mexico border
    spectrumlocalnews.com5 days ago
    Police Said Teacher Raped Student, Then Made Him Drive Because She Was Too Drunk. Now She's Going to Prison
    People3 days ago
    SSI benefits will change forever in October, 3 days for these Social Security updates
    alamogordotownnews.com2 days ago
    Ronda Rousey Stuns in Bold Bodypaint on the Shores of Petit St. Vincent
    Sports Illustrated Swim3 days ago
    Fact Check: Real Vintage Photo of 'Demon' Posing with Family?
    Snopes17 hours ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
    Inquisitr.com2 days ago
    Here's What GTO Means And What It Stands For
    Top Speed3 days ago
    A Troubled Mom Went Out Drinking with a Man. She Didn't Know He Was the 'Cannibal' Killer
    People1 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Embarrassing’ In Sweaty Spandex Showoff For Ben Affleck
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Doctors Removed 13kg of Feces From Man Constipated for 22 Years
    Shin6 days ago
    Man Injected Himself with "Magic Mushroom," and Fungal Spores Began Growing in His Body
    Shin2 days ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal5 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO6 days ago
    Mafia member on death row fatally beaten at California prison
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Owner's Attic
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    Is the North American pine squid real? The chilling cryptoid, explained
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    Michigan boy with enormous size 23 feet sets world record for largest set of teen limbs on the planet
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Trump Goes Ballistic in All-Caps Rant Claiming Women Will ‘NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION’ If He Wins
    Mediaite9 days ago
    McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Children 'eaten alive' in bedbug-infested flat
    BBC4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Always Lonely
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment18 days ago
    134 sailors were killed in the deadliest event on a US Navy vessel since the Second World War
    War History Online4 days ago
    A nuclear bomb accidentally fell out of a US Air Force bomber and onto Mars Bluff, South Carolina
    War History Online3 days ago
    Cause of Death for Rapper, 50, Was Suicide, ‘Devastated’ Family Says
    Heavy.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy