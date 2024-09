Alabama fans gave Nick Saban the warmest welcome for College GameDay in Tuscaloosa

Nick Saban hasn’t been invisible in Tuscaloosa since retiring as Alabama head coach after last season.

He was there for the season-opener against Western Kentucky and came back the following week as the Crimson Tide officially dedicated Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But there’s something a little extra special about Saban returning to Alabama’s campus with his new gig as a panelist on ESPN’s College GameDay.

With thousands of fans packed together outside for the show’s live broadcast on a rainy Saturday morning, the love-fest for Saban was truly a sight. And a heartwarming one at that.

Check out the reaction from the crowd as Saban is introduced during the show:

It’ll be a true family affair later on in the show as Saban’s wife, Miss Terry, joins the panel as this week’s guest picker. Expect her to get even louder cheers than the coach did.