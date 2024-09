Key matchups for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 4

Which sets of claws should we be focusing on in Sunday’s cat fight at Bank of America Stadium?

Here are four key matchups for the Week 4 clash between the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals:

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard vs. Bengals’ front seven

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback Andy Dalton may have been the star in Carolina’s stunning 36-22 upset win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but it was Hubbard who was the engine. The fourth-year back rushed for 114 yards on 21 carries while adding another 55 yards and a score on five catches.

Hubbard will be facing a Bengals defense that has allowed 142.3 rushing yards per game, the seventh-most in the league.

Panthers LG Chandler Zavala vs. Bengals DT Zach Carter

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Hubbard can find some more holes with the help of Zavala, who will be starting in place of an injured Damien Lewis. The second-year lineman will have to step up in pass protection as well, as Lewis’ 80.9 pass-blocking grade ranks sixth amongst all NFL guards.

He’ll be matching up against a fellow spot starter in Carter, who’s in for Sheldon Rankins. Carter got the start in last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders, where he recorded half a sack.

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn vs. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Cincinnati’s Week 4 loss to the Commanders also saw Chase hit the end zone for the first time in 2024. In fact, he hit it twice—once on a 41-yarder and once on a 31-yarder.

Horn, who had Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams strapped in last Sunday, will have to prevent Chase from finding the big play with quarterback Joe Burrow.

Panthers CB Mike Jackson vs. Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

We have another intriguing wideout vs. corner battle, as Jackson has proved to be quite a late-summer find for Carolina. The sixth-year vet notched a team-high nine tackles and an interception in Week 3, further solidifying his role as the No. 2 across from Horn.

He’ll have his hands full with Higgins, who is fresh off his season debut.