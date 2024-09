Will Colston Loveland return for Week 5? The latest Michigan football injury report

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football managed to upend USC in Week 4 but it did it without much of a downfield passing game.

New starting quarterback Alex Orji only completed 7-of-12 passes for 32 yards, but he had a pretty good excuse as the team’s leading receiver — by triple the next closest pass catcher — tight end Colston Loveland was unavailable due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 3 against Arkansas State. But head coach Sherrone Moore had said earlier in the week that Loveland was inching towards playing.

With that in mind, here is who is listed on the official injury report according to the Big Ten for both the Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Michigan

Out

Jaden Mangham

Micah Pollard

Rod Moore

Wesley Walker

Ja’Den McBurrows

Jordan Marshall

Leon Franklin

Bryson Kuzdzal

Jason Hewlett

Questionable

Semaj Morgan

Josaiah Stewart

Will Johnson

Greg Crippen

Minnesota

Out

Justin Walley

Darius Green

Pierce Walsh

Theo Randle

Questionable

Jameson Geers

This will be the second start for quarterback Alex Orji and certainly he’ll need as much help as he can get at wide receiver. Loveland being back should be huge for the offense. But Michigan will certainly be shorthanded in the secondary with McBurrows, Mangham, and Walker all out.

Kickoff for the Saturday game is at 12:05 p.m. EDT and the game will be broadcast nationally on Fox.