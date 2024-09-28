Winner winner chicken dinner: NFL parlay for Week 4

The 2024 NFL season heads into Week 4, and we’re looking to finally try and figure things out. Last week, 5 favorites of 6 or more points not only failed to cover, but they each lost outright. It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks to bet, and we have a handful of injuries which will make things a little more difficult.

The Las Vegas Raiders were listed as 1-point favorites to open the week, but when it was learned WR Davante Adams (hamstring) and DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) would be sidelined Sunday, the Raiders are the underdogs and the Cleveland Browns are 2-point favorites. It’s amazing how 2 players, albeit a star, can change the complexion of an entire game by sitting out.

We picked the Raiders last week as part of a 3-team parlay, but they were a huge disappointment. The Carolina Panthers came into Allegiant Stadium and upset the Silver and Black, finally looking like an NFL caliber offense with QB Andy Dalton.

After looking at BetMGM Sportsbook’s NFL Week 4 odds, here is our “Winner winner chicken dinner” NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.

For this week’s parlay, we’ll again go with a total in the early window on Sunday, a play in the 4 p.m. ET slate and a total from Monday Night Football’s doubleheader.

Winner winner chicken dinner NFL parlay

WEEK 4

WEEK 4

Odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. All games Sunday and ET unless noted.

Leg 1: Jaguars at Texans — OVER 44.5 (-110) – 1 p.m. (CBS)

The Jacksonville Jaguars went on the road Monday night and they got waffled by the Buffalo Bill, 47-10.

After opening with 17 points in a near-miss in Miami, the Jags offense has gotten worse. It managed 13 points in a Week 2 loss to the Browns at home, and then the terrible effort against the Bills. Now, it faces a short week and another trip, the 3rd road game in 4 to start the season.

The Jacksonville offense has been rather moribund, going for 276.3 total yards per game, and just 160.7 passing yards per contest. Both marks are 27th in the league, and it is 30th in the NFL with just 13.3 points per game (PPG) allowed.

The Houston Texans offered little resistance in a 34-7 loss at the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. The team was without RB Joe Mixon, but he wouldn’t have been on coverage, and trying to make tackles.

Mixon is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, and RB Dameon Pierce is out. If Mixon can’t go, that could be mean journeyman RB Cam Akers sees another big role.

That could mean more of an aerial attack for Houston. While WR Tank Dell (chest) is already ruled out, the Texans still have WRs Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs as big downfield threats against a Jacksonville defense which allowed 266 through the air in Buffalo.

On the Jaguars side, tackle machine LB Foyesade Oluokun (foot) is out, and TE Evan Engram (foot) will miss another game. With S Jimmie Ward (groin) sidelined for the Texans, the Jags could also look to go downfield more.

BET OVER 44.5 (-110) to kick off this 3-leg parlay in Week 5.

Leg 2: BROWNS -2 (-110) at Raiders – 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

The Raiders were picked apart by the lowly Panthers last week, falling 36-22. Dalton turned back the clock and looked like a Pro Bowler as he was the 1st QB to throw for at least 300 yards and 3+ TD passes in a single game this season. How unlikely is that?

That gives hope to the suffering Browns fans as QB Deshaun Watson could really use a big game. Watson’s offensive line has been banged up, which is part of the reason he has struggled so much, and RBs Jerome Ford and D’Onta Foreman haven’t been terribly consistent, either, while TE David Njoku remains sidelined.

Still, Watson won’t have to contend with Crosby chasing him down in the backfield, so he could have an extra tick to get off his passes downfield to WRs Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy. This is the game that the Browns offense breaks out. If not, we might see heads roll, as it’s getting late early in Cleveland.

However, the best play is to BET BROWNS -2 (-110).

Leg 3: Seahawks at Lions — UNDER 46.5 (-110) – Monday, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

The Seattle Seahawks head east to battle the Detroit Lions in the 2nd end of a doubleheader on Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks caught a break last week, topping the Miami Dolphins 24-3 as 4-point favorites with the Under (42) cashing. Seattle didn’t have to face QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), and it knocked backup QB Skylar Thompson from the game with a chest/ribs injury.

While the Seahawks defense was impressive, allowing just 3 points, it did face 2 backups, Thompson and QB Tim Boyle.

Detroit is a perfect 3-for-3 on Unders this season, though. The offense is averaging just 20.7 PPG through 3 outings, while allowing 17.7 PPG.

The Seahawks pass defense has allowed just 473 passing yards in 3 games, and just 1 passing score, with 0 pass plays of 40+ yards allowed. The Lions have allowed a total of 709 passing yards, but just 3 TD passes in 3 games.

This game likely won’t be confused with a defensive slog, but it won’t be a track meet, either.

Go with UNDER 46.5 (-110) for the final leg of this winning parlay!

Jaguars-Texans OVER 44.5 (- 110 )

(- ) BROWNS -2 (- 110 ) at Raiders

(- ) at Raiders Seahawks-Lions UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Parlay payout: Bet $10 to profit $59.58 (payout = $69.58).

