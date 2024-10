Saints' top 2 offensive weapons questionable for Falcons game

The Atlanta Falcons won’t have starting right tackle Kaleb McGary in Week 4, but they can’t feel too sorry for themselves considering how many injuries the New Orleans Saints are dealing with.

McGary will sit out due to a knee injury while the rest of the team is good to go for Sunday’s NFC South matchup. The Saints ruled out guard Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Demario Davis and wide receiver A.T. Perry while a few other key players were listed as questionable.

Running back Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs) missed Wednesday’s practice but returned as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Kamara is questionable along with wide receivers Chris Olave and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Olave was added to Friday’s injury report due to a hamstring that limited him in practice. The Falcons defense would be catching a huge break if either Kamara or Olave can’t play in Week 4. The two stars have combined for 595 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns this season.

Kamara has carried the bulk of the load for New Orleans, rushing for 285 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and adding 10 catches for 132 yards and one receiving touchdown. Olave has 12 catches for 178 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Saints will look to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and running back Jamaal Williams if Olave and Kamara are out. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Check out the Falcons depth chart, injury report and 53-man roster/practice squad tracker entering Week 4.