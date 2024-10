Geno Stone has blunt take on Bengals' winless start

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone recently made headlines for a post on social media after the team’s 0-3 start.

Now, he’s following up in the media.

Speaking ahead of the Week 4 showdown with the Carolina Panthers, Stone tackled questions about his demeanor.

“I’m walking around with a pissed off attitude,” Stone said, according to Caleb Noe of WCPO. “People keep asking me why I look like this. I hate losing. I’ve never been 0-3 in my whole life. Me, I just want to win, that’s all it is. That’s why I came here.”

While some team leaders like Joe Burrow have made plans to change things up, there hasn’t been a lot of this public-facing anger about the winless start so far.

It is, in a word, a start. Fans probably like to see the emotion — and especially from the defensive side of the ball. After all, the miserable start for the unit makes it worth asking if the man in charge might be on the hot seat.