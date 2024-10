Titans are undefeated against Dolphins on Monday Night Football

As the Tennessee Titans prepare for their Monday night match-up with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, they have history on their side as they aim for their first win of the season.

The Titans are no strangers to Monday Night Football and have been successful more often than not. In their history, they have a 26-19 record playing on Monday night. This includes victories in nine out of their last 12 matchups.

After turning to their history against the Dolphins on Monday night, things looked even better. The Titans are 3-0 against the Dolphins, including last season’s 28-27 come-from-behind thriller.

With the Titans offense, especially quarterback Will Levis, struggling in 2024, this would be a great time to capture the form shown in that game where they went on the road and knocked off a contender. Down two touchdowns late in the game, Levis brought the Titans back with two scores in the final four minutes.

With the Dolphins offense playing without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Titans will have every opportunity to continue winning on Monday night and extend their record to 4-0 vs Miami.