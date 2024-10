Giants' Dexter Lawrence 'pissed' after Cowboys loss: 'No petty wins'

Over the last decade, the New York Giants have made the playoffs only twice. Once they lost the wild card game (2016) and once they lost in the divisional matchup (2022).

Losing isn’t new to the Giants, but that doesn’t make it any easier to stomach — no one likes losing.

In fact, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was asked about it after the game on Thursday. The Giants have now lost seven games in a row to the Cowboys.

“Every loss hurts. I’m pissed, but we just have to find a way to play better as a group. I think that is the biggest thing that we have to play better as a group,” he told reporters.

The thing is, the Giants are playing better as a group. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement — there’s always room for improvement — but the fact that they didn’t get blown out like they did last year is a small positive.

Still, Lawrence doesn’t really care that the Giants played the Cowboys better on Thursday, they still lost.

“I’m not getting no petty wins. Whoever won on the scoreboard, that’s the game. I don’t give a damn about a petty win,” he added. “That’s football. We come out here to score points to win and stop them on defense. We didn’t do that, and they beat us.”

He’s not wrong, the goal is always to win.

Lawrence was in on 82 percent of the defensive snaps against the Cowboys, and he was double-teamed on practically every single snap. If he’s doubled, that means another player is free. Someone else has to step up in that moment. When they don’t, the outcome is what we saw on Thursday.

But perhaps more important to note is the growing frustration that Lawrence has been expressing. He’s truly tired of the futility and one has to wonder if he questions signing a long-term deal with the Giants.