Giants great Osi Umenyiora inducted into London Games Ring of Honour

Retired New York Giants defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champion, Osi Umenyiora, has stayed heavily involved with the NFL since his retirement in 2015.

As an NFL ambassador, Umenyiora has been a vital part of growing the NFL outside of the United States.

Because of his work and expanding the game internationally, Umenyiora is one of two inaugural inductees into the NFL London Games Ring of Honor — Jared Allen being the other.

Umenyiora reacted to the honor on X.

Umenyiora was featured in an International Player Pathway ad earlier this year and has assisted in expanding the NFL’s reach to Nigeria as well as other parts of Africa.

The duo of Umenyiora and Allen will be honored at halftime of the International Game on October 6 during a Week 5 matchup between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

Umenyiora is in elite company as one of a handful of Giants to win two Super Bowls with the team. He is a member of the New York Giants Ring of Honor after spending the first 10 years of his career in East Rutherford.

In fact, Umenyiora carries such respect in the organization that offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor requested and was granted permission to wear No. 72 in honor of Osi after signing as a free agent in the offseason.

Umenyiora spent time in his early childhood in both London and Nigeria. He is one of just five British-born players to have won a Super Bowl.