    Day of the Dead: A visual guide to this Mexican holiday

    By Janet Loehrke, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UR2ff_0wPAxjyk00
    The Day of the Dead holiday is observed to honor and remember departed loved ones. Illustration by Janet Loehrke/USA TODAY

    Day of the Dead, also known as the Dia de los Muertos, is frequently mistaken for the "Mexican Halloween" due to its use of skeletons and when it's celebrated. This three-day Aztec celebration in late October, which has its roots in southern Mexico, honors the memory of departed family members, friends and even pets.

    In late October, popular Day of the Dead symbols appear, including bright paper flowers and face painting. But are you familiar with the various parts of an ofrenda, the traditional altar, or the significance of sugar skulls on Dia de los Muertos?

    The Day of the Dead is celebrated mostly in Mexico and Central America and has made its way into several cities within the U.S. Read on to discover more about this holiday’s traditions:

    Days of celebration for Day of the Dead

    The Day of the Dead celebrations begin on Oct. 31 and finish on Nov. 2. Its combination of the Indigenous cult of death and ritual rites with Catholicism brought it over from Europe. The custom of inviting departed loved ones home for a day is a way to honor their lives and accept what will happen after death.

    Traditions of an Ofrenda

    Unable to view our graphics? Click here to see them.

    Food, flowers and altars are necessary components of the celebration. To honor the deceased, foods such as sugar skulls, sweetbread rolls and beverages are arranged on ofrendas, or house altars, along with clay ornaments and sentimental objects. Either at the cemetery itself or at a table at home, family members think their loved ones will feast on the “essence” of their offered treats.

    What the ofrenda offerings symbolize

    More: Is the White House haunted? Spooky stories reveal a history of the supernatural

    Where did the use of skeletons come from?

    Skeletons are the most iconic representations of the Day of the Dead. People dress up in ornate costumes with skull faces today. A playful representation of life after death is a skeleton.

    One of the many well-known representations of the Day of the Dead, La Calavera Catrina , which translates to "elegant skull," first appeared in 1910 as a skeletal figure wearing an elaborate outfit. In Mexico, satirical artist Jose Guadalupe Posada was the first to draw her figure. It was intended to serve as a mocking reminder to those aspiring for social and political prominence that, at their core, all people are – just bundles of bones.

    More: Bad omens or just misunderstood? Get to know the backstory of these 5 scary birds

    Alebrijes: Even the dead need a spiritual guide

    Pedro Linares , an artist in Mexico City, introduced the celebration to colorful, mythical creatures known as Alebrijes in 1936. With exaggerated bodies with stripes and dots, they are considered creatures from our dreams and the realm of the dead. They are typically made of paper mache or wood.

    The basic meaning of the Day of the Dead celebration hasn't changed over thousands of years, despite its evolving traditions. This holiday serves as a moment to honor and celebrate those who have departed from this life while also presenting death as an inevitable part of life.

    SOURCE DayofheDead.holiday/history , History.com , The University of New Mexico, Britannica.com and USA TODAY research

    This story was updated to add new information and a video.

    More: Just how big is Skelly, the giant Home Depot skeleton? We put his size to scale

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Day of the Dead: A visual guide to this Mexican holiday

