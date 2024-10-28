ManningCast schedule: Will there be a 'Monday Night Football' ManningCast in Week 8?

If you were wondering what Peyton and Eli Manning thought about Week 8's "Monday Night Football" showdown between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers - you're in luck.

ESPN's popular alternate broadcast, the "ManningCast," is back again on Monday night. Much of the intrigue likely surrounds the Giants' struggles and the younger Manning's take on his former team. However, there is more than just Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll to discuss, especially after the Steelers decided to bench Justin Fields in favor of Russell Wilson .

Mike Tomlin's quarterback change paid dividends in Week 7, as Pittsburgh rolled to a 37-15 win over the New York Jets. It was the Steelers' best offensive performance to this point in the season, yet the focus remains on whether Wilson can lift this team as the competition steps up.

However, he won't have to worry about that step in competition on Monday with the free-falling Giants coming to town. Big Blue is just 2-5 on the season, bringing a two-game losing streak to the Steel City. Daboll benched Jones on Sunday after the team put up just 10 points over the last two weeks.

As two of the NFL's most popular franchises clash on Monday night under the lights, fans can choose who they'd rather listen to. Here's everything you need to know about the "ManningCast" in Week 8.

ManningCast schedule: Week 8

Fresh off last Monday's doubleheader, this week's "ManningCast" gives undivided attention to the Giants and Steelers. Guests for the night haven't been revealed at the time of writing. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will likely be a guest in the first half as he has been during each "ManningCast".

Last Monday, the guests included former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed, current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco , and Scott Hanson, host of "NFL RedZone."

During the regular season, ESPN's "Monday Night Football" will only have four more alternate broadcasts of the Peyton and Eli Manning-hosted show after Week 8. The broadcast begins at its usual start time of 8:15 p.m. ET.

ManningCast 2024 remaining schedule

Here are the remaining "ManningCast" broadcasts for the 2024 NFL season:

Week 8: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs Week 11: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Week 12: Ravens at Chargers

Ravens at Chargers Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals at Cowboys Wild Card Weekend: Game TBD

The ManningCast will have four guests throughout tonight's Giants-Steelers game.

Bill Belichick

Lawrence Taylor

LL Cool J

Bill Cowher

How to watch the ManningCast

The Week 8 edition of the "ManningCast" will be available on ESPN2 for traditional cable viewers, while those who have cut the cord can find it streaming on ESPN+ , starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are still on the call for the regular "Monday Night Football" broadcast on ABC and ESPN, slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

