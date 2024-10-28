What does 'TBR' mean? Why readers love using this acronym on BookTok and Goodreads

Got a bookshelf at home that’s a bit too full? It’s a perpetual problem for us bookworms – I don’t need any more books , so why can’t I stop buying new ones?

Only 25% of Americans own over 100 books , according to a 2023 YouGov poll. But on BookTok , it sometimes seems like everyone has a room full of floor-to-ceiling shelves. Why? They’re adding to their physical “TBR” of course!

Feeling lost? Don’t worry, we’re explaining common slang terms and showing you how to incorporate them into your vocabulary.

What does TBR mean?

TBR means “to be read.”

Readers use this acronym to refer to a list of books they want to pick up next, whether it's new releases or older titles they haven't gotten to yet. If a friend recommends a book, you can add it to your mental or physical TBR list.

Some readers keep track of a TBR on book-tracking apps like Goodreads, Storygraph or Fable. Others use their bookshelves as a “physical TBR,” or a reminder of the books they want to read. But you don’t need to do either to create a TBR – you can just make a mental note of titles to buy or check out from the library next.

How to use TBR

Want to sound cool around your bookish friends? Here’s how to use TBR in a sentence:

“Moses keeps buying new books. He’ll never get through his TBR for the year!”

“I’ve heard ‘Intermezzo’ by Sally Rooney is good. I just added it to my TBR.”

“Which book from my TBR should I read next?”

How to create a TBR

The beauty of a TBR is that it's highly personal – you can add any titles that excite and intrigue you.

You can create a TBR list of the books you want to read this month or this year, or just establish a running inventory of titles you want to check out at some point in your life.

BookTok is a great resource for finding your next great read. Check out these recommendations from book influencers for how to get on the side of BookTok that’s right for you. USA TODAY also has recommendations for a variety of genres and subgenres – cozy mysteries, paranormal romances , cozy fantasies , sports romances or horror .

If you still aren’t sure where to start, look for titles similar to a book you already love:

