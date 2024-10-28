Open in App
    What does 'TBR' mean? Why readers love using this acronym on BookTok and Goodreads

    By Clare Mulroy, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Got a bookshelf at home that’s a bit too full? It’s a perpetual problem for us bookworms – I don’t need any more books , so why can’t I stop buying new ones?

    Only 25% of Americans own over 100 books , according to a 2023 YouGov poll. But on BookTok , it sometimes seems like everyone has a room full of floor-to-ceiling shelves. Why? They’re adding to their physical “TBR” of course!

    Feeling lost? Don’t worry, we’re explaining common slang terms and showing you how to incorporate them into your vocabulary.

    What does TBR mean?

    TBR means “to be read.”

    Readers use this acronym to refer to a list of books they want to pick up next, whether it's new releases or older titles they haven't gotten to yet. If a friend recommends a book, you can add it to your mental or physical TBR list.

    Some readers keep track of a TBR on book-tracking apps like Goodreads, Storygraph or Fable. Others use their bookshelves as a “physical TBR,” or a reminder of the books they want to read. But you don’t need to do either to create a TBR – you can just make a mental note of titles to buy or check out from the library next.

    How to use TBR

    Want to sound cool around your bookish friends? Here’s how to use TBR in a sentence:

    • “Moses keeps buying new books. He’ll never get through his TBR for the year!”
    • “I’ve heard ‘Intermezzo’ by Sally Rooney is good. I just added it to my TBR.”
    • “Which book from my TBR should I read next?”

    How to create a TBR

    The beauty of a TBR is that it's highly personal – you can add any titles that excite and intrigue you.

    You can create a TBR list of the books you want to read this month or this year, or just establish a running inventory of titles you want to check out at some point in your life.

    BookTok is a great resource for finding your next great read. Check out these recommendations from book influencers for how to get on the side of BookTok that’s right for you. USA TODAY also has recommendations for a variety of genres and subgenres – cozy mysteries, paranormal romances , cozy fantasies , sports romances or horror .

    If you still aren’t sure where to start, look for titles similar to a book you already love:

    Best books of 2024 (so far): Check out Amazon's list of top reads

    Just Curious for more? We've got you covered.

    USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From "What does 'IJBOL' mean?" to "How to return a book on Audible?" to "What is the 'ick'?" – we're striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer for you.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What does 'TBR' mean? Why readers love using this acronym on BookTok and Goodreads

