The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees will continue the World Series in the Bronx for Game 3 .

The Dodgers hold a 2-0 lead in the series and competing for their first World Series Championship since 2020 during the COVID-shortened season. Shohei Ohtani is expected to play in Game 3 of the series after suffering a shoulder injury on Saturday.

The Yankees are in search of their first World Series crown since the 2009 season. Potential American League MVP Aaron Judge has struggled through the first two games of the series. The Yankees star has just one hit in nine at-bats and has been struck out six times.

WORLD SERIES UMPIRES: MLB names crew for Yankees vs. Dodgers

What time is World Series Game 3 tonight?

Game 3 of the 2024 World Series starts at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

The starting pitchers for Game 3 will be Walker Buehler for the Dodgers and Clarke Schmidt for the Yankees.

How to watch Game 3 of the World Series

Game 3 can be seen on FOX. It can also be streamed via Fubo .

Stream the 2024 World Series with Fubo

Full 2024 World Series schedule:

*x - if necessary

Game 1 : Dodgers 6, Yankees 3 (10 innings)

Game 2 : Dodgers 4, Yankees 2

Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 28 | FOX

Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 29 | FOX

x-Game 5: Dodgers at Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Oct. 30 | FOX

x-Game 6: Yankees at Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 1 | FOX

x-Game 7: Yankees at Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 2 | FOX

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 World Series start time: Date, time and TV info for Dodgers-Yankees