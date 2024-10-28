Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    2024 World Series start time: Date, time and TV info for Dodgers-Yankees

    By James H. Williams, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WWQD_0wP8uvsu00

    The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees will continue the World Series in the Bronx for Game 3 .

    The Dodgers hold a 2-0 lead in the series and competing for their first World Series Championship since 2020 during the COVID-shortened season. Shohei Ohtani is expected to play in Game 3 of the series after suffering a shoulder injury on Saturday.

    The Yankees are in search of their first World Series crown since the 2009 season. Potential American League MVP Aaron Judge has struggled through the first two games of the series. The Yankees star has just one hit in nine at-bats and has been struck out six times.

    WORLD SERIES UMPIRES: MLB names crew for Yankees vs. Dodgers

    What time is World Series Game 3 tonight?

    Game 3 of the 2024 World Series starts at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

    The starting pitchers for Game 3 will be Walker Buehler for the Dodgers and Clarke Schmidt for the Yankees.

    How to watch Game 3 of the World Series

    Game 3 can be seen on FOX. It can also be streamed via Fubo .

    Stream the 2024 World Series with Fubo

    Full 2024 World Series schedule:

    *x - if necessary

    Game 1 : Dodgers 6, Yankees 3 (10 innings)

    Game 2 : Dodgers 4, Yankees 2

    Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 28 | FOX

    Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 29 | FOX

    x-Game 5: Dodgers at Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Oct. 30 | FOX

    x-Game 6: Yankees at Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 1 | FOX

    x-Game 7: Yankees at Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 2 | FOX

    The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 World Series start time: Date, time and TV info for Dodgers-Yankees

    Related Search

    Shohei OhtaniWorld Series 2024Los Angeles DodgersNew York YankeesAaron judgeWorld Series

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    This World Series is over. Dodgers beat Yankees again, put champagne on ice.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Fat Joe's performance at Yankee Stadium during World Series leads to brutal fan reactions
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani leaves MLB fans amazed with unusual eating habits in World Series Game 2
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Drew Barrymore Abruptly Rushes Offstage During Henry Winkler Interview After She Starts Choking
    Decider.com5 days ago
    Tom Brady’s 17-Year-Old Son Jack Looks Just Like Him in New Photos
    PopCulture8 days ago
    'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes and Philosophy After Being Plagued by Rare Lifelong Growth-Stunting Disease: 'I Don't Celebrate Not Being Clark Gable'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    NFL playoff picture: Current bracket, schedule, format before Week 9 games
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    WATCH: Yankees fans try to rip ball from Mookie Betts' glove in World Series Game 4
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Scott Boras says Juan Soto wouldn't be a Yankee if Padres owner had lived
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Jerry Jones' Family 'Fears' Multiple Injuries After Car Accident
    The Spun2 days ago
    Cardinals excuses for the awful Tommy Edman trade are getting ridiculous
    FanSided2 days ago
    Parts of Disney World will be closing. What fans should know.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    7 more days, and then 4 years
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Daily Briefing: Allentown decides
    USA TODAY8 hours ago
    New York Knicks at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group15 hours ago
    Fever coach candidates: Signs point to Stephanie White, but who else could be in mix?
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    In Memory of Comedian/Actor David Brenner: Ten Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Heisman Trophy odds, favorites to win top college football award after Week 9
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Rudy Gay retires from NBA after 17 seasons, reflects on 'complicated' career
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern18 hours ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy