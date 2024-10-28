Open in App
    What channel is Giants vs. Steelers today? Time, TV, stream for Monday Night Football

    By Jason Anderson, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The New York Giants will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers as "Monday Night Football" closes out Week 8 of the NFL season.

    The Giants (2-5) will kick this game off desperate to find some solutions on offense after being held to single-digit scores in consecutive losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles . Week 7's 28-3 home loss to the Eagles was particularly grim, with the Giants punting on 11 of 13 possessions. With right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (groin) held out of Friday's practice , struggling quarterback Daniel Jones — who head coach Brian Daboll benched last week — may not have the protection needed to produce a better performance.

    The quarterback position is also in flux for the Steelers (5-2), who started Russell Wilson in Week 7. The veteran, given the nod over Justin Fields , struggled in the first quarter before recovering to throw two touchdown passes and rush for a third in a 37-15 win over the New York Jets . All that said, a Pittsburgh defense that has already produced nine interceptions and 15 sacks may be the real key to the team's season, and could be set to dominate this Week 8 contest .

    Here's how to watch the Giants and Steelers fight for a "Monday Night Football" win:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJXVi_0wP8ucML00
    Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta, Imagn Images

    NFL Week 8: Rams save their season. Plus, your NFL Week 8 preview

    When is kickoff time for New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers ?

    Week 8's "Monday Night Football" contest between the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 28.

    What channel is New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?

    The Week 8 "Monday Night Football" game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

    How to stream New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers for free

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Giants vs. Steelers game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: TV, time, streaming info

    The Week 8 "Monday Night Football" game between the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

    • Date: Monday, Oct. 28
    • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
    • TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
    • Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo (free trial)
    • Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

    Watch Giants vs. Steelers on Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What channel is Giants vs. Steelers today? Time, TV, stream for Monday Night Football

