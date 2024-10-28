USA TODAY
Trump extends presidential betting lead over Harris as polls tighten in leadup to election
By James Powel, USA TODAY,2 days ago
Related SearchElection 2024Harris vs TrumpAccuracy of pollsKamala Harris's chancesHarris widens lead over TrumpAbc News/Ipsos
Comments / 143
Add a Comment
Mark Drury
40m ago
Golden Williams
9h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com1 day ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent9 days ago
Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
the-independent.com8 days ago
the-independent.com3 days ago
the-independent.com6 days ago
The world's most accurate economist predicts the election outcome and its potential shock impact on the 10-year Treasury
Markets Insider4 days ago
Fox News5 days ago
The Independent5 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer27 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Donald Trump's Chances of Sweeping the Southern Border States With Less Than Two Weeks to Election Day
Latin Times6 days ago
AL.com16 days ago
USA TODAY1 day ago
Fox News1 day ago
san.com8 days ago
HuffPost6 days ago
Thomas Smith5 days ago
NewsNation5 days ago
Queen Camilla Cries As King Charles Says He 'Hopes' To Survive Long Enough To Visit Samoa Again Following Cancer Battle
shefinds1 day ago
Raw Story4 days ago
TheDailyBeast5 days ago
USA TODAY2 days ago
The Hill4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.