    Trump extends presidential betting lead over Harris as polls tighten in leadup to election

    By James Powel, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvyWV_0wP8uCbZ00

    Bettors increased former President Donald Trump's lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential betting odds as race draws closer to its final week.

    The increase comes a week after the Wall Street Journal reported that large bets had been placed at crypto based betting house Polymarket that dramatically shifted Trump odds and raised questions about the accuracy of them.

    Trump's largest lead in the action, in which U.S. betting houses cannot partake, is at the offshore betting house BetOnline where the former president is -200 to the Vice President's +170.

    Polls have the race close as an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday having Harris with a 4% lead with likely voters and a CBS News poll with a tie across the battleground states.

    Presidential betting odds timeline

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMo4D_0wP8uCbZ00

    Presidential betting odds as of 10/28

    Bet 365

    • Donald Trump : -188
    • Kamala Harris : +150

    via Covers.com

    Bovada

    • Donald Trump : -185
    • Kamala Harris : +160

    BetOnline

    • Donald Trump : -200
    • Kamala Harris : +170

    Oddschecker

    • Donald Trump : -152
    • Kamala Harris : +156

    How accurate have election odds been in past presidential elections?

    The betting favorite has only lost twice since 1866 , according to the Conversation, a nonprofit news organization.

    Hillary Clinton's odds stood at -323, but Clinton went on to lose the election in one of the two times the betting underdog won on election night.

    The other upset came in 1948, when Harry Truman (D) beat eight-to-one odds to defeat Thomas Dewey (R).

    Where does Election 2024 stand? Sign up for USA TODAY's On Politics newsletter for updates.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump extends presidential betting lead over Harris as polls tighten in leadup to election

    Comments / 143

    Add a Comment
    Mark Drury
    40m ago
    Watching the tube election nights going to be fun,,,#democratmeltdown. 😂
    Golden Williams
    9h ago
    crypto will fall on Tues morning believe it. They are just using people to make money.
    View all comments

