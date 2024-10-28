Trump extends presidential betting lead over Harris as polls tighten in leadup to election

Bettors increased former President Donald Trump's lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential betting odds as race draws closer to its final week.

The increase comes a week after the Wall Street Journal reported that large bets had been placed at crypto based betting house Polymarket that dramatically shifted Trump odds and raised questions about the accuracy of them.

Trump's largest lead in the action, in which U.S. betting houses cannot partake, is at the offshore betting house BetOnline where the former president is -200 to the Vice President's +170.

Polls have the race close as an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday having Harris with a 4% lead with likely voters and a CBS News poll with a tie across the battleground states.

Presidential betting odds timeline

Presidential betting odds as of 10/28

Bet 365

Donald Trump : -188

: -188 Kamala Harris : +150

via Covers.com

Bovada

Donald Trump : -185

: -185 Kamala Harris : +160

BetOnline

Donald Trump : -200

: -200 Kamala Harris : +170

Oddschecker

Donald Trump : -152

: -152 Kamala Harris : +156

How accurate have election odds been in past presidential elections?

The betting favorite has only lost twice since 1866 , according to the Conversation, a nonprofit news organization.

Hillary Clinton's odds stood at -323, but Clinton went on to lose the election in one of the two times the betting underdog won on election night.

The other upset came in 1948, when Harry Truman (D) beat eight-to-one odds to defeat Thomas Dewey (R).

