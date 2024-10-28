Open in App
    Honda, Ford, Suzuki among 735,000 vehicles recalled: Check recent car recalls here

    By Ahjané Forbes, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for over 720,000 Honda vehicles for a fuel leak issue .

    Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

    Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26.

    Car prices: As used car prices fall, the cost of EVs falls even harder

    Honda recall for fuel leak issue

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32i29Y_0wP8G4Ge00
    Honda is recalling its 2023-2024 Honda Accord for a fuel leak issue. Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

    Honda is recalling 720,810 vehicles for a risk that a "high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel,” the automobile company said in the NHTSA report. A fuel leak around the ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, the report said.

    To fix the issue, dealers will inspect and replace the high-pressure fuel pump as necessary. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Dec. 4. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is PJW.

    Recalled Honda vehicles (720,810):

    • 2023-2024 Honda Accord
    • 2023-2024 Accord Hybrid
    • 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
    • 2025 Honda Civic
    • 2025 Civic Hybrid

    Ford recall for loss of steering

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ed60A_0wP8G4Ge00
    Ford is recalling 2,416 of its 2024 Ranger for a loss of steering. Mandi Wright, Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

    Ford is recalling 2,416 of its 2024 Ranger and 2024-2025 Bronco vehicles. In the NHTSA report the automobile manufacturer said “the front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been installed or tightened properly (which allows) the front upper control arm to detach from the knuckle assembly.” A detached control arm can cause a loss of vehicle steering and control. This issue will increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

    To fix the issue, dealers will inspect and check to see if the ball joint fastener is tightened properly. If a fastener is loose or missing, the dealer will replace the ball joint and knuckle assembly, as necessary. This service will be completed for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Oct. 28. Owners may contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S64.

    Recalled Ford vehicles (2,416):

    • 2024 Ranger
    • 2024-2025 Bronco

    PACCAR recall for engine stall

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ewBy_0wP8G4Ge00
    PACCAR is recalling its Peterbilt trucks for an engine stall. Jim Young, REUTERS

    PACCAR is recalling 5,690 of its Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks, equipped with Cummins X15 diesel engines. In the NHTSA report PACCAR said that "the fuel pump barrels may fracture and cause a fuel leak, which can result in an engine stall." If an engine stalls, it increases the risk of a crash, the report said.

    For free, dealers will replace the fuel pump barrels. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Dec. 22. Owners may contact Kenworth's customer service at 1-425-828-5888 and Peterbilt's customer service at 1-940-591-4220. Owners may also contact Cummins Customer Service at 812-377-5000. PACCAR's numbers for this recall are 24KWH and 24PBH.

    Recalled PACCAR trucks (5,690):

    • 2025 Kenworth C500
    • 2025 Kenworth T680
    • 2025 Kenworth T800
    • 2025 Kenworth T880
    • 2025 Kenworth W900
    • 2025 Kenworth W990
    • 2025 Peterbilt 567
    • 2025 Peterbilt 579
    • 2025 Peterbilt 589

    Suzuki recall for brake port block

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghDTx_0wP8G4Ge00
    Suzuki is recalling 6,338 of its 2022-2024 GSX1300R (Hayabusa) motorcycles for a brake port block. Robertus Pudyanto, Getty Images

    Suzuki is recalling 6,338 of its 2022-2024 GSX1300R (Hayabusa) motorcycles. In the NHTSA report the automobile company said “the master cylinder internal rubber components may swell due to contamination from the brake fluid cap diaphragm." This will cause a blocked brake fluid port, the NHTSA report said. A blocked brake fluid port can extend the distance required to stop. This malfunction will increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

    The NHTSA report also notes that “these motorcycles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 122, ‘Motorcycle Brake Systems.’”

    For free, dealers will replace the front brake master cylinder body and brake fluid cap diaphragm. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Oct. 25. Owners may contact Suzuki Customer Service at 1-714- 572-1490. Suzuki's number for this recall is 3A04. This recall expands and replaces previous recall number 23V-088. Motorcycles previously recalled under 23V-088 will need to have the new remedy completed.

    Recalled Suzuki motorcycles (6,338):

    • 2022-2024 GSX1300R (Hayabusa)

    Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, food recalls, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram , Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Honda, Ford, Suzuki among 735,000 vehicles recalled: Check recent car recalls here

