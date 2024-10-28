Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Harris, Trump locked in dead heat in battleground Wisconsin, new exclusive poll says

    By Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMLdW_0wP8BpPF00

    Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat in the battleground state of Wisconsin, according to an exclusive new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll.

    With roughly a week until Election Day, Trump and Harris are almost tied in Wisconsin, 48% to 47%, the statewide poll of 500 likely voters found. The results are within the poll’s margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. The poll was conducted Oct. 20 to 23.

    But in Door County, Wisconsin, which has been a bellwether for the state, Harris has a slight edge. Harris leads Trump in that area, 50% to 47%, the poll of 300 likely Door County voters found. The results are still within the margin of error of 5.7 percentage points.

    Wisconsin, which has 10 electoral votes, is among several important swing states that both Trump and Harris are eyeing to help catapult them to the presidency.

    The state is regarded as a “Blue Wall” state – along with Michigan and Pennsylvania — that for decades were Democratic bulwarks. Trump in 2016 flipped all three of the states, helping him win the presidency. In 2020, Biden won all three states back.

    Most voters in Wisconsin have already made up their minds, with only 2% saying they’re still undecided.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nN1EP_0wP8BpPF00
    Robert Olin, 68, of Milwaukee, said he will be voting for Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Courtesy of Robert Olin

    One voter, Robert Olin of Milwaukee, said he will be voting for Trump because he’s disappointed with how the current administration has handled multiple policies – from the economy, to foreign policy in the Middle East, to issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said he believes Trump’s policies would improve the country.

    “I strongly agree with his position of healing the country, becoming a country that follows its laws, that's not being run by media or other parties, and that recognizes that there are practical ways to solve the economic problems,” Olin, 68, said of Trump. He voted for Trump in the last election, too.

    For Olin, the high costs across the country have impacted him personally. He owns a coffee shop and said high inflation since the pandemic has “been very, very dramatic” on his business. The cost of operations to keep his business running have gone up and now, buying a cup of coffee has become a luxury for most customers.

    “When our business is hurting, I'm hurting,” he said.

    But Mary Beth LaHaye, also of Milwaukee, is planning to cast her ballot for Harris. The 70-year-old said she is impressed with Harris’ “willingness to work across the aisle and bring both sides back together.”

    To exercise your rights: When do we vote for president in 2024? Everything to know about next presidential election.

    “Our political system right now is broken,” LaHaye said. She said her top priorities are seeing Social Security and Medicare remain intact, as well as restoring reproductive rights.

    LaHaye, who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, said she’s concerned with Trump’s rhetoric and whether he would accept the election results.

    “I know that if Trump were to win, Kamala Harris is not going to storm the Capitol,” she said. “But if Kamala Harris wins, I don't know what President Trump could possibly say that might incite people to act violently, as he did on January 6, (2021).”

    A wider gender gap

    While there is typically a gender gap between supporters of Trump and Harris, David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University Political Research Center, said the effects of the gap are more pronounced in the state.

    In Wisconsin, Harris has a 14-point edge over Trump among women, 55% to 41%. But Trump is up 18 percentage points among men over Harris, 56% to 38%.

    Harris' margin of support among women is slightly behind the support she has across the nation, while Trump’s edge among men remains consistent. Nationwide, Harris has a 17-point edge over Trump among women voters, 53% to 36%, according to the latest USA TODAY/Suffolk University national poll . Among men, Trump has a 16 percentage point edge of Harris nationwide, 53% to 37%.

    “(Trump) is identifying, or that, men are mobilizing behind Trump more than they did when Biden ran against Trump,” Paleologos said.

    Paul Zarling, of Brookfield, Wisc., said he is voting for Trump because the former president already has a proven record. He added that he isn’t sure what Harris has done as vice president and feels like she has flip-flopped on issues.

    “He was president before nothing happened, there was no doom and gloom,” said Zarling, 47, who has typically voted for Republicans in the past.

    Mary Kay Wagner, 69, of South Milwaukee, already cast her ballot for Harris in this election. Wagner, who considers herself an Independent, voted for Biden in 2020. She said she believes Harris can improve the economy, as well as help restore access to abortion.

    “The reasons I voted for her is that she is taking a very pragmatic approach to the issues that the country faces,” Wagner said. “Knowing that if we're going to have a dynamic and growing economy, that makes it possible for everyone to thrive.”

    In Door County, Paleologos attributed the gender gap, as well as a higher median age level, as the reason why the county may be trending better for the vice president.

    “The demographics of Door County may deviate a little bit more than a typical bellwether in this election,” he said. “So I think that's the reason why the bellwether is a little bit more Democratic friendly.”

    Some voters still divided – and dissatisfied

    Although a majority of voters have already made their decision, there is still a small portion of voters in the state who still don’t know who they will support for president.

    Susan Sauerberg, of Cedarburg, said access to abortions and women’s reproductive health are policies that are high on her list – and something she believes Trump will make even harder for women. But when it comes to foreign policy, especially Israel's war in Gaza, Sauerberg doesn’t know if Harris can handle it.

    “I'll vote,” Sauerberg, 60, said. “I might just say a prayer and go with what my gut says at that moment.”

    And for Samuel Beaver, a 20-year-old college student living in Madison, neither Trump nor Harris were a good option for him. Beaver, whose mom is Nicaraguan, said Trump was never an option for him because of his comments and policies around immigration. But Harris, he said, has walked back a lot of her policies, including on trans rights and gender affirming care.

    Beaver said that he will be voting for the Green Party's Jill Stein instead.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZ575_0wP8BpPF00
    Samuel Beavers, 20, will be filing a mail ballot for Milwaukee to vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Courtesy of Samuel Beavers

    “The most pressing issue on my mind is like the United States’ foreign policy, specifically, like the dissimilarity between the Republican Party and the Democratic Party,” he said. “I feel like they both do the same actions.”

    Sarah Paul, a 43-year-old resident of Random Lake, said she will be voting for Harris. She supports Harris’ passion for abortion access and LGBTQ issues, and believes Trump’s demeaning words about members of the military and people with disabilities is “not what a president should do.”

    “Our choices aren't perfect,” she said. “They rarely ever are.”

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harris, Trump locked in dead heat in battleground Wisconsin, new exclusive poll says

    Related Search

    Battleground StatesPolitical pollsWisconsin electionTrump vs HarrisUnited States2024 presidential election

    Comments / 200

    Add a Comment
    MARY LOU CHRISTMAN
    20h ago
    A Democratic judge, of course!!!
    Danny
    1d ago
    The United States of America has already experienced four years of a Trump Presidentcy. Our Nation can't make the same mistake twice!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent9 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    'How does he win?' Morning Joe says simple math shows Trump will lose
    Raw Story2 days ago
    People Think Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Who's winning the race for president? Latest poll numbers as final full week kicks off
    fox29.com2 days ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News4 days ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 8 days to go
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Democrats And Harris Campaign Officials Reportedly Believe ‘She Will Lose’: ‘Already Starting to Point Fingers’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    What are the swing states? See polling, past results for key states for 2024 presidential election
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Trump introduces a new mystery to his campaign by talking about a 'little secret'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Nick Bosa crashed a postgame interview to make Donald Trump statement
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Daily Briefing: Who is going to win the election?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    New poll finds most voters believe Trump won’t accept election loss
    The Independent2 days ago
    Opinion: Trump vows to attack public education if elected. It's our kids who would suffer.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Why a potential Trump win, Jan. 6 pardons have one family fearing for their lives
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Cold case: 'Lake Lady Jane Doe' identified 38 years after body found in Louisiana lake
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Fact Check: Rumors Involving Harris That Are Circulating Ahead of Election Day
    Snopes5 days ago
    You may not need that student loan after all. Here's the latest college tuition trend.
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Harris leads Trump in two new polls thanks to strong support among women
    Salon2 days ago
    Image of Trump post about 'hate' for Hitler is fabricated | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Mega Millions winning numbers for October 29 drawing: Jackpot rises to $250 million
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Philadelphia DA sues Elon Musk and his super PAC over $1M sweepstakes
    CNN2 days ago
    'Hitler Did Nothing Wrong' message edited onto Laura Loomer's photo | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Overseer of the 'Bill-board,' Fox News' Bill Hemmer says election night runs on adrenaline — and 1 a.m. pizza
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy