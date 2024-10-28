Open in App
    Puzzle solutions for Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

    By USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0wP7iYmA00

    Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

    CROSSWORDS

    USA TODAY crossword

    Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cgx7D_0wP7iYmA00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Los Angeles Times crossword

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3hbI_0wP7iYmA00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    Today’s crossword (McMeel)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELqjA_0wP7iYmA00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Daily Commuter crossword

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDjX6_0wP7iYmA00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    SUDOKU

    Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

    JUMBLE

    Jumbles: MUNCH      TWINE      WAGGLE      ROOKIE

    Answer: She worked at her family’s plant nursery as a child and now as a — GROWN WOMAN

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

    Celebrity Cipher

    "When you're happy you enjoy the music, but when you're sad you understand the lyrics." − Songwriter Frank Ocean

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Cryptoquote

    EACH YEAR, THE GREAT PUMPKIN RISES OUT OF THE PUMPKIN PATCH THAT HE THINKS IS THE MOST SINCERE. − LINUS, "IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN"

    (Distributed by King Features)

    Cryptoquip

    WHEN THE STUDENT CHEF MOISTENED THE MUTTON IN A COMPLETELY AWFUL WAY, HE WAS LAMB-BASTED.

    (Distributed by King Features)

    OTHER PUZZLES

    Boggle

    CHINA      CHILE      MALTA      GHANA      NEPAL

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    Lexigo

    GASPS, STATE, ENGAGEMENT, TARGET, TEMPURA

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    KenKen

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmpgg_0wP7iYmA00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Scrabblegrams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SF8jY_0wP7iYmA00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    7 Little Words

    1. GOODBYES
    2. DETECT
    3. PANTHEON
    4. HATRACK
    5. WADE
    6. LIQUIDATE
    7. SHOWING

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Find the Words

    Myths, magic and marvels

    (Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

    Kubok

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKMFG_0wP7iYmA00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

