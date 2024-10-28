Puzzle solutions for Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MUNCH TWINE WAGGLE ROOKIE

Answer: She worked at her family’s plant nursery as a child and now as a — GROWN WOMAN

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"When you're happy you enjoy the music, but when you're sad you understand the lyrics." − Songwriter Frank Ocean

Cryptoquote

EACH YEAR, THE GREAT PUMPKIN RISES OUT OF THE PUMPKIN PATCH THAT HE THINKS IS THE MOST SINCERE. − LINUS, "IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN"

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE STUDENT CHEF MOISTENED THE MUTTON IN A COMPLETELY AWFUL WAY, HE WAS LAMB-BASTED.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CHINA CHILE MALTA GHANA NEPAL

Lexigo

GASPS, STATE, ENGAGEMENT, TARGET, TEMPURA

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

GOODBYES DETECT PANTHEON HATRACK WADE LIQUIDATE SHOWING

Find the Words

Myths, magic and marvels

Kubok

