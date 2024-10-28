Frozen waffle, quarter pounder recalls have Americans wondering: Is our food safe?

McDonald's burgers . Eggs . Green onions . Frozen waffles . The list of recalled food products in recent weeks has American consumers worried about the safety of their food.

The products have been recalled because of concerns over harmful bacteria that may be present. In some cases, the recalls were precautionary, but illnesses and even deaths have been linked to the outbreaks.

Since a massive recall of Boar's Head deli meat revealed serious violations of health and safety regulations at one of its plants, new recalls seem to be in the headlines every day. But experts have said people should not be overly concerned.

Though it's always a tragedy when an outbreak causes illness and death, the U.S. food supply is still very safe, said Martin Bucknavage, a food safety specialist at the Pennsylvania State University Department of Food Science.

"Certainly when these issues come up … we all get worried about our food supply, but our food supply is generally safe across the board," Bucknavage told USA TODAY.

Here's what to know about food recalls and bacteria outbreaks:

What foods have been recalled?

In recent months, a slew of companies issued recalls after possible links to listeria and foodborne illnesses.

The most extreme case is a deadly listeria outbreak within Boar's Head deli meat linked to a single Virginia plant that was first reported in July. As of late September, 59 people had been hospitalized and at least 10 had died in cases linked to Boar's Head.

Since then, other recalls has caused alarm among American consumers.

This month, the TreeHouse Foods company issued a voluntary recall on its frozen waffles and pancakes after discovering potential listeria contamination, though no reports of illness have been linked to the products.

Green onions linked to potential salmonella contamination were recalled after being sold in several U.S. and Canadian stores, including Trader Joe's. No illnesses have been reported. Another listeria concern prompted the manufacturer BrucePac to recall millions of pounds of meat in prepared packaged foods.

Costco announced a recall of products that include meat connected to the BrucePac recall. Some of Costco's recalled foods include Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portabello Mushroom Sauce.

McDonald's Quarter Pounders sold across 10 states have been linked to an outbreak of yet another bacteria, E. coli. One person died and dozens were reported sick, sometimes requiring hospitalization.

Even a brand of pet food recalled some of its products last month over listeria concerns in what it said was a precautionary move.

How does harmful bacteria get into our food?

Listeria, E. coli and salmonella are some of the more common bacteria that prompt food recalls in the U.S. These bacteria "find those little, tiny gaps in our system and seem to take advantage of that," Bucknavage said.

Listeria can be a concern at processing facilities and can get a foothold into packaged products when one little piece of equipment isn't properly cleaned, he said. It survives at refrigeration temperature, and only a small amount of it can cause illness. This can happen after products are already cooked to safe temperatures but can still become contaminated before they make their way into packaging.

"You have to keep a clean facility – a really, really clean facility. And then you have to verify that facility's clean through environmental monitoring," Bucknavage said.

E. coli enters food products a little differently. It's primarily carried in the poop of cows, goats and other animals and can get into the water that's used to irrigate crops or in improperly treated compost used to fertilize produce. With E. coli, a little contamination goes a long way. In the McDonald's case , though the CDC has not isolated the contaminated ingredient, the company said it has linked the illnesses to slivered onions from a particular supplier.

Salmonella, found in the guts of animals and people alike, also can contaminate produce through irrigation. It can be transmitted through raw eggs and meat or in unpasteurized milk.

What symptoms you should look out for

Poisoning from harmful bacteria can cause a range of symptoms, which may be mild for many people but can be severe and dangerous especially in older adults, younger children, pregnant people or those with conditions that weaken their immune systems.

Listeriosis , poisoning from Listeria monocytogenes, can involve fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures. It also can cause complications in pregnancy.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps and sometimes infections that lead to severe disease.

E. coli symptoms include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, bloody stool and dehydration.

Usually, symptoms for all three don't begin instantly after eating a contaminated food. It could take several hours, days or even weeks after consuming the food for symptoms to appear.

Why are there so many recalls?

Part of the reason we may be seeing so much buzz about food recalls is because of the increased attention the Boar's Head outbreak drew to food safety, Bucknavage said. Though there has been an increase in food recalls in recent weeks, it doesn't represent a particularly extraordinary level of incidents compared with other recent years, he said.

And the outbreaks and recalls are not linked, Bucknavage said. "It's more coincidental than anything" that the recalls happened so close to one another, he said.

"It's an unusual thing, but certainly not … an indication that our food supply is getting worse," he said.

Our ability to detect outbreaks and trace them back to their source also has improved remarkably, Bucknavage said. And the U.S. has one of the safest food supplies in the world, he said.

"Just because we have the ability to see disease, that doesn't mean that this disease doesn't happen in other countries. We are just further along in that technological ability to find and track and identify these types of issues compared to other places."

Compliance with regulations is a big factor in outbreaks like the one within Boar's Head, experts say. The Department of Agriculture's inspector general has launched an investigation into how the agency responded to reports of noncompliance at the plant linked to the listeria outbreak. Inspection reports over the past year revealed insects, mold and mildew at the facility.

"At issue, always, is what is called a culture of food safety. This means that everyone who comes in contact with a food during production and distribution does what is necessary to keep food safe and cares that it is safe," said Marion Nestle, an emeritus professor of nutrition and food studies at New York University.

"Understand: All foods are supposed to be produced under safety plans which, if followed, should reduce risks to near zero. These plans must be designed well but also followed diligently," she said in an email to USA TODAY.

Should you be worried about your food?

For the most part, you shouldn't be too worried about the food you eat. You should check your fridge and freezer to see if you have any of the recalled products and throw them away if you do. (The FDA and the Department of Agriculture keep updated lists of recalls and warnings.)

There are common-sense food safety steps you should take in your everyday life to further reduce your risk of contracting any foodborne illnesses, Bucknavage said.

Use a meat thermometer to make sure you are cooking your meat to a safe temperature.

Thoroughly wash all kitchen surfaces after handling raw meat.

Wash hands as you handle food.

Ensure your refrigerator is keeping food at the proper temperature using a thermometer.

Use or dispose of food in a timely manner to avoid consuming spoiled products.

