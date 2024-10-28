Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Opinion: Trump vows to attack public education if elected. It's our kids who would suffer.

    By Marla Bautista, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Former President Donald Trump is using public education as a weapon in his campaign for the White House, continuing to fight against DEI programs and even threatening to shut down the Department of Education .

    He's not alone.

    The Republican Party has consistently attacked public schools and teachers unions while promoting vouchers and other initiatives that drain resources from classrooms. The idea of shuttering the Department of Education has been a GOP rallying cry for decades.

    I recently watched an interview with Trump on "Fox & Friends" during which he claimed, “We’re going to take the Department of Education, close it, I’m going to close it.”

    Trump's vow reflects a broader agenda, like the one described in the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 , aimed at reducing federal oversight in education and limiting government spending on essential services.

    Opinion: Our military deserves to vote. Trump's trying to suppress their right to do so.

    Republicans have long criticized Department of Education

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfCaf_0wP7i5Va00
    Former President Donald Trump campaigns for reelection in Duluth, Ga., on Oct. 23, 2024. Carlos Barria/Reuters

    The Department of Education was founded in 1979 during President Jimmy Carter's administration to help improve educational access and increase federal funding for schools.

    Republicans criticized its creation, claiming it was an overreach of the federal government's role and an expansion of bureaucracy.

    Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

    Although efforts to dissolve the department have been unsuccessful, the idea of eliminating it keeps alive the small-government rhetoric used by the GOP during election season.

    Republicans argue that the federal presence in education stifles creativity, inflates spending and undermines local governance.

    Federal oversight helps to ensure equality in education

    But the federal government provides education funding that includes student loans, special education grants and Title I dollars for schools that serve low-income students.

    Shutting down the department could potentially take away billions of dollars in federal money that school districts rely on.

    Opinion: Low pay and high expectations. My life as a teacher left me frustrated. And thankful.

    Since its inception, the department has enforced civil rights laws in education, ensuring that students with disabilities, minorities and other marginalized groups receive equal treatment and opportunities.

    Eliminating that oversight would remove federal protections for these groups and lead to more disparities in our nation's public schools.

    As Americans, we must recognize the danger of allowing education to become a casualty of politicalrhetoric. And we must continue to fight for equal access to education, not weaponize it.

    Marla Bautista is a military fellow columnist at USA TODAY Opinion .

    You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page , on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Trump vows to attack public education if elected. It's our kids who would suffer.

    Related Search

    Student LoanTrump'S education policiesVouchers in educationDepartment of educationRepublican PartyPublic education funding

    Comments / 1K

    Add a Comment
    Brenda Diane Murphy Broadfoot
    16m ago
    Just more of the democrats lying ‼️
    Chrissy Buffalo NY
    1h ago
    Look how our kids suffer in the school system. Can't go to the bathroom in peace can't play sports without getting injured like they poor 17-year-old that played against a trans and is now partially paralyzed on the right side and has brain damage. Bullying is a thing that they only protect certain kids from. The crap they want kids to learn about sexual things that is not needed. So what would really be done with Trump besides getting on the b******* out of the schools.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent7 days ago
    Trump has already selected a scapegoat if the election doesn’t go his way
    The Independent1 day ago
    Opinion: Trump’s secret weapon may tip the election
    The Hill4 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Opinion: With the clock winding down, here’s why polls suggest Trump has the edge
    The Hill2 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    Melania Trump Tries Cheek-Kissing Her Way Back to the White House
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Geraldo Rivera to Latino men: ‘A vote for Trump is a vote against self-respect’
    The Hill2 days ago
    How America Forgot About One of Trump’s Most Brutal Policies
    POLITICO2 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    John Kelly Goes On The Record To Confirm Trump Once Told Him He Wished He Acted Like One Of ‘Hitler’s Generals’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Man Dies By Suicide After Botched Beard Transplant Goes Wrong
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    New law comes into effect January 1 and will hit drivers with fines up to $250 – cops can even confiscate your property
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Trump introduces a new mystery to his campaign by talking about a 'little secret'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Fact Check: In ad, Harris says Trump would gut Medicare and preexisting condition coverage. Here are the facts
    PolitiFactlast hour
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 8 days to go
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    How Cats Choose Their Special Person and Why It Matters
    Vision Pet Care29 days ago
    What are the swing states? See polling, past results for key states for 2024 presidential election
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Trump Defends Right to Make Threats Against FEMA Workers
    TheDailyBeast8 days ago
    US presidential election updates: Republicans in damage control after racist Puerto Rico comments at Trump rally
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Why a potential Trump win, Jan. 6 pardons have one family fearing for their lives
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Image of Trump post about 'hate' for Hitler is fabricated | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene defends MSG comic’s racist jokes — praising him for bringing ‘these issues to the forefront’
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Elon Musk Finally Faces a Challenge to His Shameless Pro-Trump Lottery
    The New Republic2 days ago
    'Slaughter these people': Trump rally speaker amps up rhetoric in calling for more votes
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Trump Seems Likely to Win the 2024 Election — And Conservatives Should Mourn That, Not Celebrate it
    Mediaite1 day ago
    'Wins or loses': Legal experts think judge could still jail Trump if he becomes president
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Daily Briefing: Who is going to win the election?
    USA TODAY2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy