Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Anti-abortion groups want Supreme Court to get rid of protest-free zones at clinics

    By Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    WASHINGTON − Days after the Supreme Court in 2022 overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, a New York county passed a law barring anti-abortion activists from approaching women outside abortion clinics.

    When a religious group asked the Supreme Court to intervene, Westchester County officials got rid of the restrictions – and last year the justices declined to get involved.

    Now anti-abortion groups are urging the justices not to fall for another “bait and switch.”

    They’ve asked the Supreme Court to hear a challenge to a similar law in Carbondale, Illinois, that was repealed as the case was heading to the high court.

    Anti-abortion groups, as well as a number of Republican attorneys general, want the justices to use it to overturn a 2000 decision − Hill v. Colorado − that upheld protest restrictions around abortion clinics.

    “The time has come for the Court to restore the constitutional rights that Hill eviscerated, and this case provides a perfect opportunity to do so,” Paul Clement, a former U.S. solicitor general who has argued more than 100 Supreme Court cases and is representing the anti-abortion group Coalition Life, wrote in a filing.

    Close enough for eye contact versus 8-foot buffer

    Coalition Life, a Missouri group, says its members need to get close enough to women to make eye contact as they advocate against abortion.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRftt_0wP7hyZ900
    A Northeast Ohio Women's Center clinic abortion-rights escort, right, in vest, walks alongside anti-abortion marchers on State Road on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Cuyahoga Falls. March For Life 2 PHIL MASTURZO, PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

    In Hill v. Colorado, the court ruled 6-3 that Colorado could prevent activists from coming within 8 feet of another person within a 100-foot zone surrounding a health care facility.

    The justices kept that decision intact in 2014 when it struck down a 35-foot protest-free zone outside abortion clinics in Massachusetts.

    Alito criticized 2000 decision when overturning Roe

    But the court slammed the 2000 ruling when overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022. Criticizing the effect of abortion cases on other areas of the law, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that Hill “distorted First Amendment doctrines.”

    Rather than take that as the warning it was intended to be, anti-abortion groups say, some municipalities flouted it.

    Officials in New York’s Westchester County enacted restrictions similar to those that had been upheld in Hill.

    A Catholic “sidewalk counselor” challenged the rules, saying they violated her First Amendment right to engage in face-to-face conversation with women entering a Planned Parenthood clinic.

    The restrictions were upheld by an appeals court relying on the Supreme Court’s 2000 decision. But when the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty then asked the Supreme Court to revisit that 2000 decision, county officials repealed the restrictions. Their reversal was supported by Planned Parenthood, which agreed with the county that the restrictions were unnecessary and difficult to enforce.

    The Becket Fund, however, drew the Supreme Court’s attention to the fact that the county’s attorney had hoped that the law would not be reviewed by the high court, because “I think we know what the Supreme Court would rule if this ever got there.”

    Still, the justices declined last year to take the case.

    Now they’re being given another chance to overturn their 2000 decision.

    Illinois city responds to increase in abortion protests

    The Southern Illinois city of Carbondale saw an increase in anti-abortion protests after two reproductive health facilities opened to accommodate women from nearby states that restricted abortion after Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

    City officials responded by passing restrictions modeled after Colorado’s. But the city council repealed the ordinance in July, before anyone had been charged with violating it.

    The city’s lawyers told the Supreme Court they had determined existing laws provided sufficient protection from any “disorderly conduct.”

    Ant-abortion groups’ assertion that the ordinance was repealed to avoid the Supreme Court getting involved is just speculation, Carbondale’s lawyers said. In any case, they added, the city is entitled to reconsider its position for any reason.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmNMF_0wP7hyZ900
    (Center) Randy (would not give last name) protests in front of The Englewood Center For Women on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Right) Rachel (would not give last name) holds a sign. Abortion Clinic Protest Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com, Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

    The attorneys general of Kentucky and 14 other states are among those calling foul.

    “If the Court countenances the repeal-the-law strategy again, then every government has a blueprint to follow if it wants,” they told the court in a filing. “It can enact a law modeled on Hill, ensure a year, two, or more of effectiveness while a legal challenge works through the lower courts, and then repeal it when the case gets to this Court. And all the while Hill remains on the books.”

    Buffer zone in New Jersey city also before Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court could decide soon whether to take the case, as well as a different challenge from New Jersey.

    An anti-abortion activist, represented by the American Center for Law and Justice, is contesting a 2014 ordinance in Englewood, New Jersey, that created a protest-free buffer zone around certain health care facilities. The buffer bars the public from coming within 8 feet of clinic entrances.

    The Philadelphia-based 3 rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in January that the restrictions were narrowly tailored, do not violate protesters’ First Amendment rights, and are less restrictive than what the Supreme Court sanctioned in 2000.

    But challengers will keep asking the Supreme Court to intervene, Jay Sekulow of the American Center for Law and Justice told the court, until that 2000 decision has been overturned.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anti-abortion groups want Supreme Court to get rid of protest-free zones at clinics

    Related Search

    Supreme CourtAnti-Abortion protestsAbortion rightsU.S. Supreme CourtWomen'S healthFreedom of speech

    Comments / 99

    Add a Comment
    Liberal + Educated = Intelligence
    30m ago
    Religious Fanatics
    Liberal + Educated = Intelligence
    31m ago
    Women fight for your right and your daughters right to control your own bodies !
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    No, Supreme Court hasn’t ruled COVID-19 vaccines cause ‘irreparable’ damage | Fact check
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Virginia asks US Supreme Court to permit voter roll purge aimed at suspected noncitizens
    CNN2 days ago
    Experts pummel Supreme Court's 'wrongheaded' decision on Virginia voter purge
    Raw Story4 hours ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 8 days to go
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Trump Ally Begs Supreme Court to Let Him Keep Blocking Voting Rights
    The New Republic2 days ago
    What are the swing states? See polling, past results for key states for 2024 presidential election
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Angry Amazon employees are revolting against CEO Andy Jassy’s 5-day return-to-office mandate — ‘rage applying’ for new jobs in droves. But here’s why it could bite them back
    moneywise.com2 days ago
    Cold case: 'Lake Lady Jane Doe' identified 38 years after body found in Louisiana lake
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Ohio family files lawsuit against nursing home after woman's pressure wound death
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Daily Briefing: Who is going to win the election?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    You may not need that student loan after all. Here's the latest college tuition trend.
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Trump introduces a new mystery to his campaign by talking about a 'little secret'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Puerto Rican 49ers star blasts offended people after rally
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Mavericks Owner’s $100 Million Trump Donation Dwarfs All Other Sports Owner Political Giving
    frontofficesports.com7 hours ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Opinion: Trump vows to attack public education if elected. It's our kids who would suffer.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    U.S. judge extends block on DeSantis threats to broadcasters over abortion ads
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Woman accused of embezzling $215,000 from employer, using company funds for European vacations
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Nevada Supreme Court: count mailed ballots 3 days after Election Day even without postmark
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Mega Millions winning numbers for October 29 drawing: Jackpot rises to $250 million
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Johnson vows health care overhaul if Republicans win: ‘No Obamacare’
    CNN3 hours ago
    Honda, Ford, Suzuki among 735,000 vehicles recalled: Check recent car recalls here
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Image of Trump post about 'hate' for Hitler is fabricated | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Frustrated Wynonna Judd 'Finally Washes Hands' Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: 'She's an Emotional Mess'
    RadarOnline5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy