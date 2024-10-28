High levels of lead were found in some cinnamon brands. Is cinnamon still safe?

Lead has been found in several popular brands of cinnamon . Does this spell disaster for your fall recipes?

Consumer Reports , a nonprofit that helps consumers assess the safety and performance of goods, recently found high levels of lead in cinnamon powder and multi-spice powders from 12 brands — including Paras, EGN, Mimi's Products, Bowl & Basket, Rani Brand, Zara Foods, Three Rivers, Yu Yee Brand, BaiLiFeng, Spicy King, Badia and Deep.

The ground cinnamon powders and spice blends tested by Consumer Reports showed lead levels above 1 part per million (ppm), which is a level used by New York state to indicate products that should be recalled, according to the nonprofit. Consumer Reports' food safety experts advised people to "avoid those products."

What does that mean for you?

"The recent reports about lead contamination in cinnamon are definitely concerning, but the good news is that not all brands are affected, and it seems to be only ground cinnamon," Washington, D.C.-based dietitian Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES , tells USA TODAY.

Here's what experts want you to know about the origins of cinnamon and how you can stay safe while enjoying fall flavors.

Where does cinnamon come from?

Cinnamon consists of the dried inner bark of a type of evergreen tree, according to Britannica. It's native to Sri Lanka, Myanmar and part of India, and is also grown in South America and the West Indies. The kind of ground cinnamon you buy in a grocery store is made by peeling the bark, drying it and then grinding it into a powder.

What are the health benefits of cinnamon?

Some research has shown cinnamon to have anti-inflammatory properties, and to reduce high blood cholesterol, triglyceride and blood sugar levels — helpful especially for those who have type 2 diabetes. But Johns Hopkins Medicine points out that while it's helpful for those with a sweet tooth to get a tasty treat without adding sugar, cinnamon isn't so powerful that it could replace diabetes medication or a carbohydrate-controlled diet.

"Cinnamon (is) like fall’s cozy blanket for your food," Thomason says, adding that it can add "a bit of warmth to oats, smoothies, and roasted veggies —seriously, try it on sweet potatoes."

Is cinnamon safe?

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), prolonged exposure to products with elevated levels of lead "may be unsafe and could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood. In the long-term, symptoms can include high blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, headache, abdominal pain, memory issues, mood disorders and reproductive issues, according to the Mayo Clinic . Children under 6 are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning. Their symptoms may include learning and developmental issues, weight loss, fatigue, stomach issues, hearing loss and seizures.

When shopping for your cinnamon coffee cake or pumpkin pie recipes this fall, Thomason recommends sticking to brands of cinnamon that test for heavy metals, or have been deemed safe by a reputable third party.

"It doesn’t negate cinnamon’s benefits, but it’s a reminder to be cautious about the sources of our spices," Thomason says. "The best approach is to be mindful of where your cinnamon is sourced and opt for trusted, high-quality brands. While the health benefits of cinnamon ... are well-known, you don’t want to overlook potential contaminants."

Consumer Reports also found some cinnamon and spice products from brands that were deemed safe after testing their lead content. Some of the brands and products include:

McCormick cinnamon (0.23 ppm)

Kirkland Signature organic Saigon cinnamon (0.80 ppm)

Great Value ground cinnamon (0.79 ppm)

Trader Joe's organic ground cinnamon (0.69 ppm)

Good & Gather ground cinnamon (0.56 ppm)

Simply Organic cinnamon (0.28 ppm)

365 Whole Foods Market ground cinnamon (0.12 ppm)

365 Whole Foods Market organic ground cinnamon (0.02 ppm)

Sadaf cinnamon powder (0.04 ppm)

