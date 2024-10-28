Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    High levels of lead were found in some cinnamon brands. Is cinnamon still safe?

    By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AA1lz_0wP7IrUZ00

    Lead has been found in several popular brands of cinnamon . Does this spell disaster for your fall recipes?

    Consumer Reports , a nonprofit that helps consumers assess the safety and performance of goods, recently found high levels of lead in cinnamon powder and multi-spice powders from 12 brands —  including Paras, EGN, Mimi's Products, Bowl & Basket, Rani Brand, Zara Foods, Three Rivers, Yu Yee Brand, BaiLiFeng, Spicy King, Badia and Deep.

    The ground cinnamon powders and spice blends tested by Consumer Reports showed lead levels above 1 part per million (ppm), which is a level used by New York state to indicate products that should be recalled, according to the nonprofit. Consumer Reports' food safety experts advised people to "avoid those products."

    What does that mean for you?

    "The recent reports about lead contamination in cinnamon are definitely concerning, but the good news is that not all brands are affected, and it seems to be only ground cinnamon," Washington, D.C.-based dietitian Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES , tells USA TODAY.

    Here's what experts want you to know about the origins of cinnamon and how you can stay safe while enjoying fall flavors.

    Where does cinnamon come from?

    Cinnamon consists of the dried inner bark of a type of evergreen tree, according to Britannica. It's native to Sri Lanka, Myanmar and part of India, and is also grown in South America and the West Indies. The kind of ground cinnamon you buy in a grocery store is made by peeling the bark, drying it and then grinding it into a powder.

    Is nutmeg good for you? Maybe, but be careful not to eat too much.

    What are the health benefits of cinnamon?

    Some research has shown cinnamon to have anti-inflammatory properties, and to reduce high blood cholesterol, triglyceride and blood sugar levels — helpful especially for those who have type 2 diabetes. But Johns Hopkins Medicine points out that while it's helpful for those with a sweet tooth to get a tasty treat without adding sugar, cinnamon isn't so powerful that it could replace diabetes medication or a carbohydrate-controlled diet.

    "Cinnamon (is) like fall’s cozy blanket for your food," Thomason says, adding that it can add "a bit of warmth to oats, smoothies, and roasted veggies —seriously, try it on sweet potatoes."

    Is cinnamon safe?

    Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), prolonged exposure to products with elevated levels of lead "may be unsafe and could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood. In the long-term, symptoms can include high blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, headache, abdominal pain, memory issues, mood disorders and reproductive issues, according to the Mayo Clinic . Children under 6 are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning. Their symptoms may include learning and developmental issues, weight loss, fatigue, stomach issues, hearing loss and seizures.

    When shopping for your cinnamon coffee cake or pumpkin pie recipes this fall, Thomason recommends sticking to brands of cinnamon that test for heavy metals, or have been deemed safe by a reputable third party.

    Is cinnamon good for you? Understand the health benefits of this popular fall spice.

    "It doesn’t negate cinnamon’s benefits, but it’s a reminder to be cautious about the sources of our spices," Thomason says. "The best approach is to be mindful of where your cinnamon is sourced and opt for trusted, high-quality brands. While the health benefits of cinnamon ... are well-known, you don’t want to overlook potential contaminants."

    Consumer Reports also found some cinnamon and spice products from brands that were deemed safe after testing their lead content. Some of the brands and products include:

    • McCormick cinnamon (0.23 ppm)
    • Kirkland Signature organic Saigon cinnamon (0.80 ppm)
    • Great Value ground cinnamon (0.79 ppm)
    • Trader Joe's organic ground cinnamon (0.69 ppm)
    • Good & Gather ground cinnamon (0.56 ppm)
    • Simply Organic cinnamon (0.28 ppm)
    • 365 Whole Foods Market ground cinnamon (0.12 ppm)
    • 365 Whole Foods Market organic ground cinnamon (0.02 ppm)
    • Sadaf cinnamon powder (0.04 ppm)

    Contributing: Jonathan Limehouse

    This article contains affiliate links. If you click on a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.

    Shop top-rated related products:

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: High levels of lead were found in some cinnamon brands. Is cinnamon still safe?

    Related Search

    Cinnamon lead contaminationFood safetyConsumer ReportsPublic HealthZara foodsRani brand

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    web wizard
    1d ago
    I'm dead already.
    David Cobb
    2d ago
    was one of my favorite ingredients
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    A one-year-old child died after her foster mother put her in the bathtub with her four-year-old sons and then spent over an hour on the phone with a friend; mother arrested
    KGLO News1 day ago
    World reacts to shocking Rihanna news
    Next Impulse Sports5 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story6 days ago
    Aldi Is Selling a $10 Version of a Popular Kitchen Gadget That's Nearly 2x the Price
    Parade2 days ago
    Bruce Willis fans gasp over ailing star's sudden change in appearance as he steps out in Los Angeles
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The 7 Best Foods to Eat Before Bed for Uninterrupted Sleep, According to Nutrition Experts
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Hurricane Kristy is upgraded to Category 3 as experts reveal chance of US being hit
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Ohio family files lawsuit against nursing home after woman's pressure wound death
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Teri Garr dead: Actress who starred in Tootsie, Young Frankenstein and Friends dies aged 79 after battle with MS
    The US Sun1 day ago
    What are the swing states? See polling, past results for key states for 2024 presidential election
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Walmart unveils plans for Black Friday 2024: Here's when customers can expect deals
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Watch siblings share tearful hug with mom while meeting newborn sister for the first time
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Cold case: 'Lake Lady Jane Doe' identified 38 years after body found in Louisiana lake
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Have You Fallen for Any of These Five Restaurant Tricks?
    PopCrush2 days ago
    You may not need that student loan after all. Here's the latest college tuition trend.
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 8 days to go
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Honda, Ford, Suzuki among 735,000 vehicles recalled: Check recent car recalls here
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Former Inmate Imprisoned with Menendez Brothers Praises Them & Talks Hopes for Resentencing (Exclusive)
    extratv5 days ago
    Here Comes Mandatory COVID-19 Testing by Employers (But Not for Antibodies)
    natlawreview.com2 days ago
    Mega Millions winning numbers for October 29 drawing: Jackpot rises to $250 million
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    No more counting sheep—get a Nolah mattress for 45% off
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Daily Briefing: Who is going to win the election?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy