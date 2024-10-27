How to watch Bills vs. Seahawks today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

Buffalo (5-2) began the season with three high-scoring wins, but lately it's been more of a grind. The team's 23-20 win over the New York Jets in Week 6 was a perfect example, with the Bills surviving two Jets Field goal attempts with the score tied at 20. A red-zone breakdown nearly cost Buffalo, but Tyler Bass ' late chip-shot field goal (and a Taron Johnson interception of Aaron Rodgers with less than two minutes to play) got the AFC North leaders back on track after two straight defeats. Last week, the Bills returned with another high-scoring win, defeating the Tennessee Titans , 34-10 .
The Seahawks (4-3) last week broke a losing run of their own, ending a three-game skid with Week 7 's 34-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons . Seattle held a lead for most of the game, eventually underlining their superiority on the day in a strong second half. Despite Atlanta having more total offense, the Seahawks generated three turnovers, and a Seattle offense guided by veteran Geno Smith (who threw two touchdowns) stayed efficient en route to a solid win. That said, star wide receiver DK Metcalf is questionable after leaving the game with what was diagnosed as an MCL sprain .
