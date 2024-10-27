Open in App
    How to watch Bills vs. Seahawks today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

    By Jason Anderson, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks face off Sunday at Lumen Field in a battle between two NFL division-leading teams.

    Buffalo (5-2) began the season with three high-scoring wins, but lately it's been more of a grind. The team's 23-20 win over the New York Jets in Week 6 was a perfect example, with the Bills surviving two Jets Field goal attempts with the score tied at 20. A red-zone breakdown nearly cost Buffalo, but Tyler Bass ' late chip-shot field goal (and a Taron Johnson interception of Aaron Rodgers with less than two minutes to play) got the AFC North leaders back on track after two straight defeats. Last week, the Bills returned with another high-scoring win, defeating the Tennessee Titans , 34-10 .

    The Seahawks (4-3) last week broke a losing run of their own, ending a three-game skid with Week 7 's 34-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons . Seattle held a lead for most of the game, eventually underlining their superiority on the day in a strong second half. Despite Atlanta having more total offense, the Seahawks generated three turnovers, and a Seattle offense guided by veteran Geno Smith (who threw two touchdowns) stayed efficient en route to a solid win. That said, star wide receiver DK Metcalf is questionable after leaving the game with what was diagnosed as an MCL sprain .

    Here's what you need to know to watch Week 8 's battle between the Bills and Seahawks :

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfjaP_0wO5EhUK00
    Oct. 20, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes eye contact with Keon Coleman before throwing to him during first half action against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    DK Metcalf injury update: Seahawks WR considered 'week-to-week' with knee injury

    When is kickoff time for Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks ?

    The NFL Week 8 game between the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. local).

    What TV channel is Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks on?

    The Week 8 game between the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks will be broadcast on Fox.

    How to stream Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks

    The Bills vs. Seahawks game can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket).

    You can also stream the game via Fubo , which is offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

    NFL power rankings roundup Week 8: Niners plummet amid injury troubles

    Bills vs. Seahawks: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

    The game between the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks will be broadcast on Fox. It can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), or with a free trial at Fubo .

    • Date : Sunday, Oct. 27
    • Time : 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT)
    • TV : Fox
    • Location : Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

    Watch Bills vs. Seahawks with a Fubo subscription

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Bills vs. Seahawks today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

