How to watch Panthers vs. Broncos today: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Week 8

The Carolina Panthers will hit the road to face the Denver Broncos in Week 8 on Sunday, with the visitors looking to spring what would be a big upset at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver (4-3) has been strong on the road, with last week's road win over the New Orleans Saints another impressive showing away from home. However, at home the Broncos have won just once in three games, with the team needing steadier play from quarterback Bo Nix (who has thrown five interceptions) to gain some consistency. Denver heads into this game after receiving some alarming news on Thursday, when wide receiver Josh Reynolds suffered arm and head wounds in a shooting .

The struggling Panthers (1-6) will have to adjust to a change at quarterback, as starter Andy Dalton will miss this game after suffering a sprained thumb in a car accident Tuesday. As a result, Bryce Young will return to the starting lineup after being unceremoniously benched in Week 2 . Carolina might not have planned the change, but the team will be hoping it sparks an improvement after last week's brutal 33-point loss to the Washington Commanders .

Here's what you need to know to watch the Week 8 game between the Panthers and Broncos :

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull (85) reacts to a field goal by kicker Wil Lutz (3) against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew, Imagn Images

When is kickoff time for Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos ?

The Denver Broncos will host the Carolina Panthers in NFL Week 8 action set to start at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27.

What channel is Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos?

The Week 8 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos will be broadcast on CBS.

How to stream Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos for free

Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

The Week 8 game between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers will air on CBS. It can also be streamed on Paramount+ , NFL+, YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), or with a free trial at Fubo .

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Sunday, Oct. 27 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET TV : CBS

: CBS Streaming: NFL+, YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+ , Fubo

NFL+, YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+ , Fubo Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

Watch Panthers vs. Broncos on Paramount+

