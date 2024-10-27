Open in App
    What NFL games are on today? Week 8 TV channels, Sunday schedule

    By Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTfVG_0wO4Ligx00

    After a thrilling Week 7 slate of games, the eighth Sunday of the 2024 NFL season sees a full schedule. All 32 teams are in action this week, and 28 will be on the field today.

    Five divisional matchups kick off in the early window, including one with potential playoff implications in the NFC South. The latest of the five features the undefeated Chiefs heading on the road to face Las Vegas.

    There's plenty to watch this week. Here's what to know about Sunday's slate of games for Week 8:

    NFL schedule today: Week 8

    NFL Week 8: TV channels for every game

    • Baltimore at Cleveland: CBS
    • Tennessee at Detroit: FOX
    • Indianapolis at Houston: CBS
    • Green Bay at Jacksonville: FOX
    • Arizona at Miami: FOX
    • New York at New England: CBS
    • Atlanta at Tampa Bay: FOX
    • Philadelphia at Cincinnati: CBS
    • New Orleans at Los Angeles: FOX
    • Buffalo at Seattle: FOX
    • Chicago at Washington: CBS
    • Carolina at Denver: CBS
    • Kansas City at Las Vegas: CBS
    • Dallas at San Francisco: NBC

    Odds for every NFL game today

    Odds from BetMGM NFL odds as of Saturday evening.

    • Baltimore (-450) at Cleveland (+350)
      • BAL (-8.5), O/U: 44.5
    • Tennessee (+475) at Detroit (-650)
      • DET (-11.5), O/U: 45
    • Arizona (+170) at Miami (-210)
      • MIA (-4), O/U: 46
    • New York (-350) at New England (+275)
      • NYJ (-7), O/U: 41
    • Atlanta (-145) at Tampa Bay (+120)
      • ATL (-2.5), O/U: 46
    • Green Bay (-210) at Jacksonville (+170)
      • GB (-4), O/U: 49.5
    • Indianapolis (+200) at Houston (-250)
      • HOU (-5), O/U: 45.5
    • Philadelphia (+120) at Cincinnati (-145)
      • CIN (-2.5), O/U: 48
    • New Orleans (+280) at Los Angeles (-350)
      • LAC (-7), O/U: 40.5
    • Buffalo (-160) at Seattle (+135)
      • BUF (-3), O/U: 47
    • Chicago (-150) at Washington (+125)
      • CHI (-3), O/U: 43
    • Carolina (+425) at Denver (-600)
      • DEN (-10.5), O/U: 41.5
    • Kansas City (-500) at Las Vegas (+375)
      • KC (-9.5), O/U: 41.5
    • Dallas (+165) at San Francisco (-200)
      • SF (-4), O/U: 47

    NFL Week 8 game picks

    How to stream NFL games today

    Top storylines for NFL Week 8 games

    • Atlanta and Tampa Bay faced off in one of the best "Thursday Night Football" games of the season three weeks ago. They meet again this week. Both are 4-3 and endured tough losses in Week 7. This time, the winner could be in the front seat for the NFC South division title.
    • Tua Tagovailoa could be on the field for the first time since Week 2 for Miami for a home game against Arizona. If he's in the lineup, the Dolphins offense could break 20 points for the first time since Week 1.
    • Cincinnati looked shaky against Cleveland last week but still earned the win. They host an Eagles team fresh off a big win over the Giants in Week 7. Both teams need a win to keep pace in their respective conferences' wild card race.
    • The top two picks from the 2024 NFL Draft may face off (pending Jayden Daniels' health) with a combined nine wins, something few predicted before the season. Can the Commanders keep the fireworks on offense against a good Chicago defense?
    • Dallas and San Francisco have underwhelmed so far in 2024. Their matchup this week is a must-win for both sides; San Francisco to keep pace for the NFC West title, Dallas to cling to shrinking playoff hopes.

    What is the Sunday Night Football game?

    "Sunday Night Football" in Week 8 features the Dallas Cowboys on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What NFL games are on today? Week 8 TV channels, Sunday schedule

