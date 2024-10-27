Open in App
    How to watch Bears vs. Commanders today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

    By Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtTA1_0wO41vJT00

    The significance of the Week 8 NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears hinges on the health of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

    This was supposed to be the first matchup featuring the top two picks in the 2024 NFL draft, and the kickoff was even flexed to the late afternoon once Daniels and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams got their respective teams off to encouraging starts to the season. But Daniels left the Commanders' 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 with a rib injury and his status for Sunday remains in doubt .

    It doesn't change the fact that the Commanders (5-2) are atop the NFC East and the Bears (4-2) are more competitive than most anticipated in the preseason, with intriguing supporting casts providing a platform for their rookie quarterbacks to have success right away.

    Chicago has reeled off three wins in a row, with Williams building momentum with each successive performance before the team's bye last week. He completed nearly 80 percent of his passes in the Bears' most recent win over the Jacksonville Jaguars . Daniels, meanwhile, leads all NFL starters in completion percentage (75.6) running a revamped scheme spearheaded by new offensive coordinator and former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

    If Daniels can't play against the Bears, former No. 2 overall draft pick Marcus Mariota will start in his place for the Commanders. Mariota threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Daniels when he left last Sunday's game. The circumstances set the stage for an exciting NFC clash.

    Here's more information on how to watch Sunday's Week 8 NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders :

    NFL QB POWER RANKINGS: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes surging heading into Week 8

    When is kickoff time for Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders ?

    Sunday's Week 8 game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders is set to begin at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    What TV channel is Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders on?

    The Week 8 NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will be broadcast on CBS.

    How to stream Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

    Bears vs. Commanders can be streamed on NFL+, Paramount+ or on YouTube TV through NFL Sunday Ticket. Those looking to cut the cord can also watch the the game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Bears vs. Commanders: TV, time, streaming for Week 7 game

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
    • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)

    Watch Bears vs. Commanders with Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Bears vs. Commanders today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Mike New
    2d ago
    This is going to be a great game 👍. Hail to the Redskins, braves on the trail.
    View all comments

